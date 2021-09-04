Art Sitkowski made an immediate impact last week in his first game at Illinois, with the
Rutgers transfer completing 12 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Illini to a win after Brandon Peters went down with a shoulder injury. With the former 247sports
top-400 recruit slated to start against Texas San Antonio on Saturday night inside Memorial
Stadium, N-G contributor Gavin Good spoke with the Illini’s current QB1 on Friday about
his move to Champaign, his Polish background, how he’s become a Cubs fan and more:
What made you want to come to Illinois?
I was in a position where I just felt like I needed a fresh start, being at Rutgers and now going into the portal. Got to meet (Bret Bielema) and talk to Coach B, and just hearing his history and his past and what he’s been through in life, his ups and downs in coaching and all. Obviously the pedigree he has, the success he’s had as a head football coach, spoke a lot. And as far as (offensive coordinator Tony) Petersen, what he’d done with the quarterbacks. Having (linebackers coach Andy) Buh here, who I was with at Rutgers, as well as (defensive backs coach Aaron) Henry, had a lot of familiar faces. Felt very comfortable making this step.
How different is Champaign compared to New Jersey?Very, very different. It was funny, when me and my dad were driving 13 hours out here, I couldn’t believe how many cornfields there were. Never in my life had I seen those wind things (windmills) in the air. It was unbelievable. Getting to Champaign, it’s a college town. In New Jersey, it’s not really like that. Especially at Rutgers, the university is plopped into the middle of a township. It’s been great, though. I’ve loved every second of it. It’s awesome. Everybody’s well-connected here. The reason why this town exists is because of the University of Illinois, so it’s awesome.
You went to Rutgers as a pretty highly-rated recruit out of New Jersey. What was it like arriving there, and as a local guy, did you feel that people were hoping you could help them turn things around?Yeah, absolutely. That’s a big reason why I chose to go there. Being a kid who grew up 15 minutes from there, there was that (hope). Everybody knew you.
You kind of got thrown into the fire there as a freshman. What did you learn from that season?I learned a lot. I learned a lot from my ups and downs — that’s the best thing about it. It was hard, but you’ve got to go through some adversity to learn, and I learned a lot. How to deal with many things: the media, people, learning the game. In the long scheme of things, I think you learn a lot about yourself in times of discomfort and trial.
What do you like to do away from the football field?I like to relax. I like to kick it with my friends and just relax, talk to my family a lot. I’m very close with my little brother (Aleks). He plays football at Piscataway High School in New Jersey. We’ve got a PlayStation in our living room at our apartment with a couple of my teammates (Jafar Armstrong, Max Rosenthal and Jack Badovinac). We play Madden, get after it and compete a little bit, so it’s always a good time.
So that apartment is like a transfer pod.
Yeah, basically. When we all decided to come here, we messaged each other like, ‘Hey would you guys want to live together?’ And it’s been great.
Do you watch sports other than football?I became a really big Chicago Cubs fan because both Max and Jack are from Chicago. When you come from the Northeast, you don’t really realize how big baseball is here. It’s huge in the Midwest. Everybody’s always talking about the Cubs. Everybody’s always talking about the White Sox. So I definitely grew into a baseball fan.
Who is your funniest teammate?Funniest teammate has got to be (outside linebacker) Isaiah Gay. That guy cracks me up. He’s just a funny guy. I think you could ask anybody on the team. He’s always saying something. He’s a great dude and has got a great personality.
Bret Bielema said the first time you spoke during team intros that you turned people’s heads. Did you notice that?I don’t know if I really noticed it. I was just being myself. I guess if it was a good introduction, it was a good introduction. But I just try to be myself and who I am.
How has preparation for Texas San Antonio gone this week?
It’s great. I know Coach Petersen does a great job of getting all of us quarterbacks ready each and every single day. It doesn’t matter who’s playing, he gets the whole entire room ready to play. It doesn’t matter if you’re the one, two, three, four, five or six, he’s getting everybody ready to play.
Do you have any pregame traditions or superstitions?
Not really any superstitions, but I definitely like to be laid-back and relaxed. My playlist on the way to the stadium the day before is way more relaxed. I’m not listening to rap or rock. I’m listening to like, reggae, Bob Marley, Khalid, Adele. Stuff you wouldn’t think I would listen to because I’ve got to be as relaxed as possible when I’m on the field.
What’s something people don’t know about you that you think would surprise them?Both my parents are actually from Poland. My dad came to the States when he was 19. My mom came when she was 18, and they actually met here, in New York. I was born in New York, and I lived for a little bit in New York, then I moved to New Jersey. Living in that Polish dynamic in the household was definitely a lot different compared to my peers. It was really cool when I got here, talking to the Bobaks, Christian and Matt, and (offensive lineman Alex Palczewski), kind of getting to relate to them. There is a really big Polish community in Chicago, and it’s awesome. It’s pretty cool having my parents doing what they did for me.
Who is your favorite professional athlete?
It’s got to be Tom Brady. What he’s been able to accomplish as a player, and also on and off the field. Going to Michigan and not playing until his fourth and fifth year, then getting drafted where he got drafted and going to the Patriots. Year after year, beating the odds and just keeping that chip on his shoulder every single year. It’s amazing that he’s doing what he’s doing at however old he is. There’s also a guy like Tony Romo. Guy who went to Eastern Illinois, and to the point they were going to switch him to tight end. He kept fighting and had a great career. Those two guys, just the drive and the passion to keep going at the quarterback position, it’s awesome.
Was your family affected in the flooding that happened from Hurricane Ida in the Northeast?My family was OK. It was the people around us a little bit in New York, too. In Queens there was people with flooding in the basements. It’s crazy to see. You never think something like that would happen. Everyone is doing good.