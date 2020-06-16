CHAMPAIGN — Two former Illinois football greats are again up for consideration into the College Football Hall of Fame.
The ballot for the 2021 class was unveiled on Tuesday morning, with former Illini defensive standouts Simeon Rice and Moe Gardner on the list of potential inductees.
Rice, who played at Illinois from 1992-95, registered a school-record and Big Ten 44 1/2 sacks with the Illini. He was a two-time First Team All-American and his 16 sacks in 1994 are tied for most in a single season by an Illini. He also holds the school record for sacks in a game with five against Washington State on Sept. 1, 1994 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Rice was inducted into the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.
Gardner played at Illinois from 1987-90, compiling 57 tackles for loss, which is second in school history behind Rice. A two-time First Team All-American and the 1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Gardner is part of the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame class set for induction in September 2020.
The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future, and will be officially inducted during the 64th National Football Foundation awards dinner on Dec. 7, 2021 at the New York Hilton Midtown.
Rice and Garner are among xx players at Big Ten schools up for consideration, joining quarterback Antwaan Randle El (Indiana), running back D.J. Dozier (Penn State), wide receivers Larry Burton (Purdue), Bobby Engram (Penn State) and Taylor Stubblefield (Purdue), offensive linemen Flozell Adams (Michigan State), Robert Gallery (Iowa), Steve Hutchinson (Michigan), Chris Ward (Ohio State), Zach Wiegert (Nebraska) and Steve Wisniewski (Penn State), defensive linemen Jared DeVries (Iowa), Larry Jacobson (Nebraska), Mark Messner (Michigan) and Andre Tippett (Iowa), linebacker James Laurinaitis (Ohio State), defensive backs Mike Doss (Ohio State) and Troy Vincent (Wisconsin) and kicker Morten Andersen (Michigan State).
Illinois has 17 former players in the College Football Hall of Fame. Linebacker Dana Howard was the last honoree, getting inducted in 2018.