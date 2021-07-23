CHAMPAIGN — Herm Fogal’s final current familial connection to St. Thomas More softball graduated from the school earlier this year.
This concludes a nearly-uninterrupted, three-grandchild stretch for the 79-year-old Fogal with those Sabers. Alex Roessler competed for the program between 2010 and 2013, followed by Aleesha Roessler between 2013 and 2016 and Arianna Roessler between 2018 and 2021.
At least, one would assume Arianna’s departure from the high school ranks closes this chapter of Fogal’s life.
The Rantoul resident has other ideas.
“I’ll probably still come down to some of the games, because I know the girls and that stuff,” Fogal said Tuesday at STM’s field, leaning on the fence down the first-base line near where he typically sets up a chair and watches the action. “It’s nice to get out and see somebody have a good time playing sports.”
Fogal may be the Roessler girls’ biological grandfather, but he’s become the Sabers’ team grandpa, as well.
Through multiple coaching changes since his eldest granddaughter became an STM softball athlete, Fogal consistently has followed the team.
“Went to every game — home game, away game, the whole thing,” Fogal said. “Lot of ball.”
“He’s one of those guys that if you didn’t see him on the sideline, no matter where you’re at, you’d be worried as to why he wasn’t there,” added Rush Record, STM’s softball coach for the last three years. “In my time over there, I can’t recall a time he wasn’t at a game. There might’ve been one, but I sure can’t remember it.”
That’s an impressive feat considering Fogal and wife Heidi — who joins Herm for many of the games — don’t live in Champaign to begin with.
Add the fact that the Sabers’ Illini Prairie Conference competition includes Chillicothe IVC, Pontiac, Prairie Central in Fairbury and Olympia in Stanford, and there are some guaranteed lengthy trips on the docket.
Doesn’t bother Fogal.
“We used to go to Florida for (the team’s spring trips),” he said. “Two or three years, that was great. The parents and the grandparents would go down in March.”
Fogal doesn’t merely contribute his presence to STM’s softball affairs, either.
He’s the king of nourishment for the Sabers, providing food and drink for the players and coaches.
“The first year or so I didn’t bring any soft drinks or that,” Fogal said. “After that I started bringing the Gatorade. It was either Gatorade or Oreo cookies or chocolate chip cookies, and licorice and sometimes sunflower seeds.”
The why behind this is simple: “I just like sports, and I like to help the girls and make sure I take care of them.”
“Some kids, the parents weren’t there so they didn’t have anything,” Fogal said. “So I figured, what the heck, load a cooler up and take it to them.”
Record said Fogal is a hit among his athletes.
“The thing about Herm was you weren’t getting recycled cookies or Twizzlers — it was a new pack every time. So these kids love that,” Record said. “That was the theme this year: Twizzlers and cookies. And always Gatorade. And it’s nice to be able to not have to take everything so seriously all the time and see the girls having some fun.”
Fogal said his background is filled with sports. He grew up in southern Minnesota and competed athletically at St. Olaf College in that area.
His background also is filled with travel. He worked for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service for 29 years and spent time in Thailand, South Korea and Vietnam. Two of his daughters were born in South Korea, and his wife is German.
Fogal actually came to Rantoul, home of the now-decommissioned Chanute Air Force Base, in both 1975 and the mid-1980s before settling down there in 1994. He’s semi-retired, by his own description, currently working for Rantoul’s Realty 2000, Inc.
Fogal does possess another interesting tie to STM beyond his granddaughters.
“My ex-son-in-law built the school,” Fogal said. “That was Roessler Construction.”
The Sabers have been sure to recognize Fogal as well during his tenure as team grandpa.
“When (Aleesha) graduated, they took me out (on the field) and took pictures and all that stuff,” Fogal said. “They gave me a picture, gave me a plaque and all that stuff. ... All the girls signed it. It’s nice.”
At that time, the team might’ve thought Fogal was done attending games, not knowing for sure if Arianna would play softball.
Now, the man who turns 80 in September is talking about sticking around without any Roessler girls being involved.
“It doesn’t surprise me a bit, and it’ll be nice to see his face when he comes around,” Record said. “Just enjoying being around the game and being around the kids and being a supporter of STM is a big deal for him.”