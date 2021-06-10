SHELBYVILLE — It took Ben Gavel just 17 seconds to pin his Lawrenceville opponent at 138 pounds in Wednesday's road double dual. With it came a new Unity record with 138 career wins, as the Rockets beat both the Indians and host Shelbyville to finish the season with a 19-2 dual record.
Unity and Lawrenceville split the eight bouts actually contested, but the Rockets picked up the 48-18 victory because of forfeits. Ryan Vasey was nearly as quick as Gavel getting his pinfall victory at 195 pounds with a win in 20 seconds.
Unity actually lost two of three contested bouts to Shelbyville, but forfeits again meant a 66-12 dual victory. The Rockets' lone win against the Rams came in a 1:42 pinfall victory by Austin McDaniel at 285 pounds.