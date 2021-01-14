CHAMPAIGN — Some of Isaiah Gay’s Illinois football teammates announced they would use an extra year of college eligibility before new coach Bret Bielema truly began filling out his first staff.
Gay publicized his Illini return Tuesday afternoon, with the defensive end deciding to take advantage of an NCAA-offered free season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic less than 48 hours after Bielema tabbed Terrance Jamison to coach Illinois’ defensive line.
But this merely was a coincidence, according to Gay. He wasn’t ready for his time in orange and blue to conclude, regardless of how the Illini coaching situation shook out.
“I didn’t want to be that guy that leaves when things got tough,” Gay said Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve been through a lot of coaching changes, and that hasn’t really changed anything for me. I always attack each day. I always play hard. I try to make everything show up on film.”
That said, Gay was glad to hear from Bielema, Jamison and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters prior to announcing whether he’d return to Illinois for the 2021 season.
“Speaking with those coaches made me get a feel of who they were and what their plans were for the team, and I was very interested. So I decided, why not?” Gay said. “We all decided to get better once we decided to play that last game at Penn State (to end the 2020 season). I think it showed Coach B that we were a team that’s willing to fight.”
Gay has placed significant effort into the Illini since arriving in Champaign-Urbana from Nashville, N.C., ahead of the 2017 season. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Gay will enter his fifth college season boasting 96 career tackles, including 11 1/2 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He compiled 19 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks last season.
“I can be one of the best guys,” Gay said. “I feel like I showed glimpses of it last year ... so I’m just ready to play.”
Gay will continue to work alongside fellow returning senior defensive tackle Jamal Woods, whom Gay listed as another reason for his return to Illinois.
“Then also (I’ve) been talking with the coaches and asking them how I would play if I was to play in this defense,” said Gay, who added that he’d be open to taking on an edge-rushing outside linebacker role in a 3-4 defensive scheme, should Bielema and Walters opt for one. “I’ve been liking the things I’ve been hearing.”
Walters especially has Gay’s ear, even though the former Missouri defensive coordinator only officially joined the Illini one week ago.
“First time I met him he went right into it. He was saying, ‘It’s about business. We’re coming in, we’re trying to put guys in the league,’” Gay said. “He’s saying he’s got a defensive plan that’ll make me get a lot of money.”
Gay hasn’t had the chance to speak with Jamison quite as much, since Jamison was hired away last Sunday from overseeing Purdue’s defensive line. But, again, the early impression Gay has received is positive.
“We talked about how I could be comfortable with whatever comes to me,” Gay said. “Last year, I had good edge rushing with the two-point stance, so he said, ‘Whatever’s comfortable for you.’ So I said, ‘All right, I’m ready to get it.’”
Gay will work with his fourth different position group coach in five seasons at Illinois, with Jamison following Jimmy Lindsey, Austin Clark and Mike Phair. But Gay sees this as a benefit instead of a detriment.
“That’s going to make me a good player because I always kept things that other coaches or old coaches have said to me,” Gay said. “I just stack those on and use them as tools to better my game. Coach Jamison coming in, I think he’s going to teach me a lot of things to get to the next level.”
And there will be other personnel changes around Gay. Defensive end Owen Carney Jr. already has entered the transfer portal. Linebackers Jake Hansen and Milo Eifler, along with safety Nate Hobbs, all have declared for the NFL draft.
Gay isn’t concerned about those losses. He, alongside Woods and senior Deon Pate, is gearing up to lead a younger crop of defensive linemen — Seth Coleman, Keith Randolph Jr., Calvin Avery, Johnny Newton and Bryce Barnes.
“Along this coaching change, I feel like we’re all ready to come back and I think that’s why a lot of them wanted to come back,” Gay said. “They feel like, with the new change ... new things will happen. I’m excited to start this year already.”