CHAMPAIGN — Bryce Barnes is readily visible for about 2 seconds.
His nameplate and number 48, in dark blue print on a gray uniform backdrop, are seen bouncing around before being sucked into a sea of humanity.
The then-Illinois football freshman turns into one small piece of a massive celebration, set off by James McCourt’s 39-yard field goal that allowed the Illini to upset No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019.
It’s all archived in a YouTube video on the Illinois athletics website.
Of course, Barnes lived the moment. And the 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate can provide a slightly different perspective from it.
“I ended up at the bottom of the pile, and (McCourt and I) were face to face underneath everybody,” said Barnes, who was blocking on the line as McCourt booted the ball through the uprights in front of the Illini band and student section. “It was an honor for me to be out there in such a big win for this program. I wanted to start crying just because of how happy I was.”
Barnes can claim some pretty excellent experiences on Zuppke Field in his life. The McCourt field goal is one.
Capturing GCMS’s second Class 2A state championship in as many years on the same surface as a Falcons senior in 2018 is another.
He’s hoping to create even more happy moments as a sophomore defensive lineman, both in Champaign and at other Big Ten venues this fall. The first opportunity comes at 7 p.m. Friday, when the Illini travel to face No. 14 Wisconsin in the season opener.
“Everybody in this building has the goal to win a Big Ten championship and to go to the national championship, so we’re striving for those goals every single day,” Barnes said. “This team is the most prepared, most dominant Illinois team I’ve seen in a long time.
“I’ve watched Illinois sports for a long time, and to be a part of this team, I feel the energy’s different.”
Barnes is handling a change in position from last year, shifting from tight end to defensive line after the defensive line lost playmakers like Jamal Milan, Tymir Oliver and Kenyon Jackson to graduation. As a result, the 6-foot-2 Barnes tacked on an additional 25 pounds from the playing weight he was listed at last season, heading into his second collegiate season at 270 pounds.
One thing that’s unlikely to be different for Barnes, according to the man himself, is his role on the Illini’s special teams. Barnes played in all 13 games as a true freshman and took the field for punts, kickoff returns and — of course — field goals.
“It was like a relief kind of feeling,” Barnes said. “I always thought I could play at the next level, but to actually get here and do it and to compete at the highest level, it was really awesome to see.”
Momentum stalled for Barnes and the Illini in March when the COVID-19 pandemic forced Lovie Smith’s fifth roster away from campus until a June return.
As much as Barnes loves football, he acknowledged a respite might have been exactly what his body and mind needed at that time. He went from starring in two sports at GCMS — which included the aforementioned pair of football state titles and a third-place effort in Class 2A boys’ basketball as a senior — straight into Power 5 football.
“To be honest, for the first couple weeks (back home) I just took a break,” Barnes said. “My mindset was completely off. When we were told to go home, I basically shut down. I was like, you know what, I’m going to give myself a break. I haven’t had a break like this before.”
When Barnes was ready to get back on track, he merely headed down the road and connected with Dr. Tim Leonard at the Gibson City-based Elite Sport & Fitness facility. It was a common training spot for Barnes and his high school pals.
“I got to really just relax and get my body back into position where I could start fresh,” Barnes said. “(Leonard) got me right back into where I used to be, and I was back in shape before I knew it.”
Barnes and others on the Illinois roster had to contend with the whiplash of a canceled 2020 season turning into a shortened campaign that begins this week. Beyond that, Barnes is trying to maintain his special-teams spot while also putting himself in the mix on defense.
“I have to earn my way on both special teams and defense,” Barnes said. “Nothing is given here, and I’m working my tail off to try to earn a couple reps here and there and maybe even (become) a rotational player on defense.”
Barnes played on offense and defense in high school, generating interest from Smith’s staff via performances such as a seven-tackle, two-sack, one-fumble recovery effort in the 2018 Class 2A state championship game at Memorial Stadium.
Jumping from that level of involvement to coach Bob Ligashesky’s Illinois special-teams lineup didn’t cause much of a shock to Barnes’ system.
“I just dove into the playbook, understood what I had to do and understood what different people had to do so that if one person went down, I could step up,” Barnes said. “I know a lot more about the game now than I did prior, coming from a small high school.”