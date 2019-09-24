Three local high school football programs remain ranked by The Associated Press voters, who released their latest Class 8A-1A polls Tuesday afternoon ahead of Week 5.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dropped from the No. 1 spot in Class 2A to a share of fifth after dropping a 14-6 decision to Fieldcrest, which leaped six spots to No. 2 in the same rankings.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which improved to 4-0 last Friday via a blowout of Georgetown-Ridge Farm, actually slipped one spot in the 2A poll, from sixth to seventh.
Arcola, meanwhile, slid up one spot -- from No. 10 to 9 -- in Class 1A after blowing past Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in Week 4.
Below are the complete polls for all eight classes, as voted upon by Associated Press members -- including News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (4-0) 128 1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1) (4-0) 115 2
3. Gurnee Warren (4-0) 91 4
4. Hinsdale Central (4-0) 66 5
5. Loyola (2-2) 62 3
(tie) Niles Notre Dame (4-0) 62 9
7. Minooka (4-0) 55 7
8. Oswego (4-0) 36 8
9. Naperville Neuqua Valley (3-1) 35 NR
10. Bolingbrook (3-1) 24 6
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 22, South Elgin 7, Barrington 6, Huntley 4, Oswego East 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (11) (4-0) 128 1
2. Nazareth (2) (4-0) 114 2
3. Glenbard West (4-0) 98 3
4. Phillips (2) (4-0) 84 2 (In 6A)
5. Batavia (3-1) 74 5
6. Hononegah (4-0) 49 6
7. Brother Rice (3-1) 46 8
8. Hersey (4-0) 36 9
9. Rolling Meadows (4-0) 34 7
10. Benet (4-0) 25 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 16, Wheaton Warrenville South 14, Normal Community 7, Hoffman Estates 4, Glenbard East 3, Conant 2, Jacobs 2, Willowbrook 2, Machesney Park Harlem 1, Tinley Park Andrew 1, Grant 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chatham Glenwood (4) (4-0) 114 5
2. Crete-Monee (4) (4-0) 112 4
3. Providence (1) (3-1) 75 3
4. Cary-Grove (1) (3-1) 72 1
5. Peoria Central (1) (4-0) 71 7
6. Oak Lawn Richards (3-1) 67 6
7. Simeon (3-0) 49 9
8. Prairie Ridge (3-1) 44 8
9. Yorkville (4-0) 40 10
10. Antioch (3-1) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Antioch 20, Shepard 12, Lemont 6, Springfield 4, Normal West 3.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (15) (4-0) 150 1
2. Montini (3-1) 121 3
3. Sterling (4-0) 120 2
4. Rockford Boylan (4-0) 95 4
5. Hillcrest (3-1) 85 6
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3-1) 65 7
7. Sycamore (4-0) 60 8
8. St. Rita (1-3) 35 5
9. Carbondale (4-0) 32 9
10. Marion (4-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet Catholic 18, Kankakee 9, Cahokia 7, Marmion 5, Triad 2, Morris 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (13) (4-0) 130 1
2. Rochester (4-0) 110 2
3. Coal City (4-0) 106 3
4. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 85 4
5. Stillman Valley (4-0) 63 6
6. Bishop McNamara (2-2) 54 5
7. Columbia (4-0) 52 7
8. Genoa-Kingston (4-0) 47 8
9. Effingham (4-0) 37 9
10. Illinois Valley Central (4-0) 9 NR
(tie) Mt. Zion (4-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Taylorville 7, Fairbury Prairie Central 2, Woodstock Marian 2, Tolono Unity 1, Benton 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (8) (4-0) 137 1un
2. Wilmington (7) (4-0) 132 2
3. Byron (3-1) 109 3
4. Beardstown (4-0) 97 4
5. Nashville (4-0) 76 5
6. Fairfield (4-0) 71 6
7. Vandalia (4-0) 68 7
8. Lisle (3-1) 32 9
9. Eureka (3-1) 28 8
10. Pana (4-0) 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Princeton 15, Monticello 14, Greenville 8, Peotone 7, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Breese Mater Dei 2, DuQuoin 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Clifton Central (9) (4-0) 105 3
2. Fieldcrest (4-0) 93 8
3. Decatur St. Teresa (2) (4-0) 92 5
4. Sterling Newman (1) (4-0) 91 4
5. Maroa-Forsyth (3-1) 68 2
(tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-1) 68 1
7. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 58 6
8. Knoxville (4-0) 45 9
9. Orion (3-1) 11 7
10. Auburn (3-1) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Sesser (S.-Valier) 8, Eldorado 7, Red Bud 4, West Carroll 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (8) (4-0) 112 1
2. Lena-Winslow (4) (4-0) 105 2
3. Moweaqua Central A&M (4-0) 96 3
4. Camp Point Central (4-0) 73 5
5. Annawan-Wethersfield (4-0) 67 6
6. Ottawa Marquette (4-0) 52 7
7. Aurora Christian (3-1) 41 4
8. Carrollton (4-0) 40 8
9. Arcola (3-1) 21 10
10. Princeville (4-0) 13 NR
(tie) Aquin (4-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Watseka Coop 11, Athens 9, Tuscola 3, Morrison 2, Hope Academy 2.