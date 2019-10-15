Listen to this article

Little changed locally when it came to the pre-Week 8 Associated Press high school football polls, which were released Tuesday afternoon.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin are the only area programs still ranked, and neither moved from where they were situated in the previous poll.

The Falcons (6-1) remain at No. 4 following an easy win over LeRoy, while the Blue Devils (6-1) sit at No. 8 after rushing past Oakwood in Week 7.

Below are the complete AP prep football polls for all eight classes, voted upon by state sportswriters — including News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.

Class 8A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Lincoln-Way East (10)    (7-0)    100    1

 2. Loyola    (5-2)    75    3

 3. Gurnee Warren    (7-0)    73    2

 4. Niles Notre Dame    (7-0)    70    4

 5. Homewood-Flossmoor    (6-1)    51    6

 6. Hinsdale Central    (7-0)    47    5

 (tie) Naperville Neuqua Valley    (6-1)    47    7

 8. Minooka    (7-0)    33    8

 9. Oswego    (7-0)    19    9

10. Bolingbrook    (6-1)    15    10

Others receiving votes: St. Charles East 10, South Elgin 5, Huntley 3, Maine South 2.

Class 7A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9)    (7-0)    99    1

 2. Nazareth (1)    (6-1)    85    2

 3. Glenbard West    (7-0)    79    3

 4. Hersey    (7-0)    65    5

 5. Phillips    (6-1)    56    6

 6. Rolling Meadows    (7-0)    48    T7

 7. Batavia    (5-2)    41    4

 8. Benet    (6-1)    22    T7

 9. Willowbrook    (6-1)    21    NR

10. Normal Community    (6-1)    15    NR

Others receiving votes: Tinley Park Andrew 5, DeKalb 4, Glenbard East 4, Grant 3, Conant 2, Brother Rice 1.

Class 6A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Chatham Glenwood (9)    (7-0)    108    1

 2. Crete-Monee (1)    (7-0)    95    2

 3. Simeon (1)    (5-1)    81    3

 4. Cary-Grove    (6-1)    68    4

 5. Oak Lawn Richards    (6-1)    62    5

 6. Prairie Ridge    (6-1)    57    6

 7. Antioch    (6-1)    41    8

 8. Providence    (5-2)    34    9

 9. Yorkville    (6-1)    22    7

10. Lemont    (6-1)    15    NR

Others receiving votes: Normal West 10, Kaneland 9, Peoria Central 3.

Class 5A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. East St. Louis (12)    (7-0)    120    1

 2. Sterling    (7-0)    102    2

 3. Hillcrest    (6-1)    81    4

 3. Rockford Boylan    (7-0)    81    3

 5. Montini    (5-2)    65    5

 6. Sycamore    (6-1)    62    6

 7. Marion    (7-0)    46    7

 8. St. Rita    (4-3)    34    8

 9. Kankakee    (6-1)    29    9

10. Carbondale    (6-1)    17    10

Others receiving votes: Dunlap 8, Cahokia 6, Joliet Catholic 6, St. Laurence 3.

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. IC Catholic (11)    (7-0)    119    1

 2. Rochester    (7-0)    106    2

 3. Coal City (1)    (7-0)    99    3

 4. Richmond-Burton    (7-0)    80    4

 5. Stillman Valley    (7-0)    64    5

 6. Mt. Zion    (7-0)    52    6

 7. Effingham    (7-0)    39    8

 8. Columbia    (7-0)    35    7

 9. Genoa-Kingston    (7-0)    23    10

10. St. Francis    (6-1)    19    9

Others receiving votes: Illinois Valley Central 16, Bishop McNamara 5, Benton 2, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Wilmington (9)    (7-0)    124    1

 2. Williamsville (4)    (7-0)    121    2

 3. Byron    (6-1)    93    3

 4. Beardstown    (7-0)    85    4

 5. Vandalia    (7-0)    72    5

 6. Nashville    (7-0)    62    6

 7. Fairfield    (7-0)    50    7

 8. Pana    (7-0)    43    8

 9. Princeton    (6-1)    33    9

10. Eureka    (6-1)    18    10

Others receiving votes: DuQuoin 9, Breese Mater Dei 3, Mt. Carmel 2.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Fieldcrest (7)    (7-0)    122    1

 2. Clifton Central (5)    (7-0)    116    2

 3. Maroa-Forsyth (1)    (6-1)    100    3

 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    (6-1)    90    4

 5. Decatur St. Teresa    (6-1)    73    5

 6. Knoxville    (7-0)    67    6

 7. Sterling Newman    (6-1)    58    7

 8. Bismarck-Henning    (6-1)    46    8

 9. Auburn    (5-2)    24    9

10. West Carroll    (5-2)    15    10

Others receiving votes: Flora 2, Orr 2.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

 1. Lena-Winslow (11)    (7-0)    119    1

 2. Moweaqua Central A&M    (7-0)    103    3

 3. Annawan-Wethersfield    (7-0)    88    4

 4. Morrison    (7-0)    78    5

 5. Ottawa Marquette    (7-0)    64    6

 6. Forreston    (6-1)    55    2

 7. Aquin    (7-0)    53    7

 8. Hope Academy (1)    (6-1)    44    10

 9. Camp Point Central    (6-1)    31    8

10. Athens    (5-2)    7    9

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 6, Carrollton 5, Fulton 2, Arcola 2, Kirkland Hiawatha 2, Princeville 1.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).