Just two local high school football teams remain ranked by The Associated Press voting poll, which released its latest selections Tuesday ahead of Week 7.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin both retained a home in the Class 2A top 10, with the Falcons defeating Tri-Valley and the Blue Devils falling by five points to a now-ranked Chicago Hope squad in Week 6.
Below are the latest rankings in Class 1A through 8A, voted upon by Associated Press members -- including News-Gazette preps coordinator Colin Likas.