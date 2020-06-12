GIBSON CITY — Strength and conditioning workouts are the only organized activity high school teams in Illinois can do at the moment.
Meaning no basketball players passing a basketball back and forth, getting shots up together or participating in any summer leagues and tournaments right now.
But the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped athletes and coaches from getting innovative.
Take the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball program.
Veteran coach Ryan Tompkins, who is slated to begin his 19th season in charge of the Falcons when the 2020-21 season tips off, has had his players shoot in their driveways once the weather started to get nicer, with the players touching base with the coaches to chart their progress.
“We record their makes and have goals for them to reach,” Tompkins said. “They send in action shots or videos. We want them to have fun with the video. One player was dunking on a 9-foot rim and another had a trick shot. It is really cool to see them shooting and working on their own in their driveways.”
The 44-year-old Tompkins, who played basketball at Melvin-Sibley High School and GCMS when Melvin-Sibley and Gibson City consolidated in 1993 and later at Eureka College, doesn’t claim credit for the concept. He points out two other Eureka College graduates who are currently boys’ basketball coaches in the state, Chet Reeder (Teutopolis) and Stote Reeder (Jerseyville), for implementing this program a few years ago.
“We thought it was a great idea,” Tompkins said, “and really fit the situation we are in now.”
The Falcons are the most recent area program to play at the state tournament, placing third at the Class 2A event in 2019 to cap an impressive 33-3 season for the most wins in GCMS history. This past season was a rebuilding year for the Falcons, who finished 8-22 and saw their season end with a 45-38 loss to Tuscola in a 2A regional semifinal game on Feb. 26, a little more than two weeks before the IHSA canceled the rest of the boys’ basketball season because of the pandemic.
But with rising senior Braden Roesch returning to help anchor the Falcons, plus having fellow seniors Ethan Garard, Nick Kallal, Alex Minion and Tristan Roesch also back, Tompkins knows the summer can’t go to waste. Even if GCMS can’t get together in a gym for the time being and the pandemic has forced a change to their typical summer plans.
“We usually play in a junior varsity league at Cissna Park and then the varsity plays in 3-4 shootouts or tournaments,” Tompkins said. “We also have practices and camp and individual improvement sessions on top of their strength training on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. We want kids to be multi-sport athletes, so we do our basketball specific things in June only and try not to burn them out and give them time to work with their other sports as well.”
For now, their basketball skill work — shooting and dribbling — have to be done on their own. Tompkins and his coaching staff have taken advantage of technology during the pandemic, conducting individual meetings with each incoming sophomore through senior via Google Hangout to discuss goals, strengths, areas of improvement and expectations.
“The players had a goal sheet they filled out prior, and we discussed those as well during these meetings,” Tompkins said. “We have also been e-mailing drills to all incoming players and have had them report their work back to help encourage them.”
Despite the limitations and the fact Tompkins hasn’t seen many of his players in person in three months, he can take solace in the fact every other high school boys’ basketball program in the state is in the same situation.
“We have seen so many creative things people are doing,” Tompkins said. “The current restrictions really place a lot of the onus of getting better in the hands of the athletes because they don’t have a specific schedule and have to show degrees of self-motivation.”
Of course, Tompkins would love to have the opportunity to coach and see his players progress this summer. Not just from a skills standpoint. But from building rapport among the team in game situations and workouts.
Tompkins is taking stock of what former Eureka College basketball coach Dave Darnall used to tell his players.
“He always said individuals are made in the summer and teams are made in the winter,” Tompkins said. “The current situation is lending itself to that. We always enjoyed the team aspect of summer and seeing chemistry develop between new groups of freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors. It looks like we won’t have those same opportunities, but we understand why and will use other means to work on that.”
Although the pandemic has kept Tompkins from coaching his current players and former players in person, the peaceful protest against police brutality that took place in Gibson City last Friday brought a smile to Tompkins’ face when he walked alongside GCMS football coach and athletic director Mike Allen. Mainly because Ryland Holt, a 2019 GCMS graduate and The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year in 2019, was a key cog in the event.
“It was very powerful to listen to Ryland and see his words gain the attention of the audience and then to see him take time to thank the police officers for their support of the march,” Tompkins said. “We are so proud of the strength he showed in giving a message of peace, education, growth and support to the crowd. It was one of the coolest things I have ever witnessed.”