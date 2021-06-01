A typical high school wrestling schedule doesn’t mesh well with the idea of hosting an outdoor meet.
“I don’t think this will happen, for sure, during the normal season,” Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher coach Josh Carter said with a laugh.
But the Falcons are taking advantage of wrestling’s 2021 spring setup — created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — and welcoming Mahomet-Seymour and El Paso-Gridley onto their football field at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A mat will be on the field, of course.
Carter said it’ll reside at the 50-yard line. Beyond that, the setting will be far different than that of most high school wrestling events.
Centennial soon will host an outdoor meet as well, with the Chargers bringing in Clinton, M-S and Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm on June 7 at 5 p.m. on Tommy Stewart Field.
Carter credited Falcons athletic director/football coach Mike Allen for coming up with the idea at GCMS.
“It’s something unique that most of (the kids) have never done before, so they’re very excited,” Carter said. “A lot of the experiences they’ve had so far (this school year) are things being taken away from them. This is something we can give them that they wouldn’t normally have.”
A slim chance of rain exists on Tuesday, but that should be the only potential impediment to the Falcons’ outdoor plans. The triangular will be moved inside GCMS Elementary School if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
“ You can (weigh in) pretty much anywhere. Obviously, finding a good spot to put a scale is going to be important,” Carter said. “Other than that, it’s just finding space for the teams and ... just a matter of getting the mat down.”
The Falcons have natural grass on their football field, which means the mat will spend as little time outdoors as possible. Centennial’s Tommy Stewart Field is a turf field, negating this issue.
“We don’t want to tear up the field and the mat,” Carter said.
Carter has never been part of an outdoor high school meet, though he has been to some open tournaments held outside. M-S coach Rob Ledin is in the same boat, but he also possesses a unique outdoor wrestling experience.
As a seventh-grader, Ledin was part of a Chicago event called the Olympathon, in which young wrestlers had the chance to compete in sports at some of the city’s iconic venues. Ledin was a member of the Vittum Park Vikings wrestling club, which went out to Daley Plaza for some grappling.
“The wrestling team got to wrestle outdoors on what would’ve been the ice at Daley Plaza,” Ledin said. “It was pretty late, actually, by the time I wrestled. The lights are on and cars on whipping by on both sides. ... I could see out toward Lake Michigan. Once the whistle blew, we were wrestling. It was pretty cool.”
M-S will be involved with three outdoor meets in less than a week. Squeezed between the GCMS and Centennial ventures is a Thursday triangular at Taylorville also involving Effingham.
“Hopefully (the kids) all just soak it in and get a feel for it,” Ledin said. “A lot of my guys are football players, so they’ll be on a football field — just as a wrestler.”