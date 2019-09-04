Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remains atop The Associated Press' Class 2A high school football poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon along with rankings for the other seven classes.
Coach Mike Allen's Falcons, coming off a 32-8 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Week 1, actually gained three more first-place votes than they had a week prior, bumping them up to nine total.
Tuscola remained in the top three of Class 1A as well, though the Warriors slid slightly from a tie for second to holding third outright. And coach Andy Romine's squad is joined in that top 10 by its Week 2 opponent: Arcola.
Below are the top 10 rankings for all eight classes, as compiled by Associated Press voters on a weekly basis during the prep football regular season.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (12) (1-0) 120 2
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) 98 5
3. Loyola (0-1) 88 1
4. Gurnee Warren (1-0) 72 7
5. Marist (1-0) 69 6
6. Edwardsville (1-0) 49 8
7. Hinsdale Central (1-0) 43 NR
8. Minooka (1-0) 37 9
9. Maine South (0-1) 35 3
10. Oswego (1-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Naperville North 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5) (1-0) 97 3
2. Glenbard West (1) (1-0) 96 6
3. Nazareth (5) (0-1) 95 1
4. Brother Rice (1) (1-0) 85 5
5. St. Charles North (1-0) 78 4
6. Batavia (0-1) 77 2
7. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) 36 7
8. Moline (1-0) 27 NR
9. Hononegah (1-0) 14 NR
10. Rolling Meadows (1-0) 13 NR
(tie) DeKalb (1-0) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal Community 6, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Hersey 4, Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Lawn Richards (7) (1-0) 104 1
2. Cary-Grove (3) (1-0) 90 2
(tie) Phillips (1) (1-0) 90 3
4. Prairie Ridge (1-0) 76 6
5. Crete-Monee (1-0) 61 5
6. Providence (1-0) 56 9
7. Chatham Glenwood (1-0) 33 NR
8. Normal West (1-0) 30 10
9. Simeon (0-1) 29 4
10. Peoria Central (1-0) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (12) (1-0) 127 2
2. Montini (1) (1-0) 117 3
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1-0) 92 4
4. St. Rita (1-0) 88 9
5. Sycamore (1-0) 81 6
6. Sterling (1-0) 51 7
(tie) Joliet Catholic (0-1) 51 1
8. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 40 8
9. Metamora (1-0) 23 10
10. Hillcrest (0-1) 22 5
Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (8) (1-0) 105 1
2. Bishop McNamara (1) (1-0) 97 2
3. Rochester (2) (1-0) 88 3
4. Coal City (1-0) 81 4
5. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 67 5
6. Columbia (1-0) 54 7
7. Taylorville (1-0) 29 8
8. Effingham (1-0) 26 T9
9. Genoa-Kingston (1-0) 20 T9
10. Stillman Valley (1-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Woodstock Marian 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (11) (1-0) 128 1
2. Eureka (2) (1-0) 103 3
3. Williamsville (1-0) 91 4
4. Monticello (1-0) 85 2
5. Wilmington (1-0) 69 6
6. Carlinville (1-0) 62 5
7. Princeton (1-0) 59 7
8. Lisle (1-0) 27 9
9. Beardstown (1-0) 26 10
10. Fairfield (1-0) 24 8
Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9) (1-0) 107 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (1-0) 94 2
3. Clifton Central (1-0) 87 3
4. Decatur St. Teresa (1) (1-0) 81 4
5. Sterling Newman (1-0) 65 5
6. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 48 7
7. Orion (1-0) 40 8
8. Fieldcrest (1-0) 32 10
9. Eastland-Pearl City (0-1) 18 6
10. Rockridge (1-0) 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (10) (1-0) 115 1
2. Lena-Winslow (2) (1-0) 104 T2
3. Tuscola (1-0) 95 T2
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1-0) 77 4
5. Camp Point Central (1-0) 69 5
6. Aurora Christian (1-0) 57 7
7. Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) 42 10
8. Arcola (1-0) 37 NR
9. Ottawa Marquette (1-0) 19 NR
10. Carrollton (1-0) 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.