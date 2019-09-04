Listen to this article

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remains atop The Associated Press' Class 2A high school football poll, which was released Wednesday afternoon along with rankings for the other seven classes.

Coach Mike Allen's Falcons, coming off a 32-8 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Week 1, actually gained three more first-place votes than they had a week prior, bumping them up to nine total.

Tuscola remained in the top three of Class 1A as well, though the Warriors slid slightly from a tie for second to holding third outright. And coach Andy Romine's squad is joined in that top 10 by its Week 2 opponent: Arcola.

Below are the top 10 rankings for all eight classes, as compiled by Associated Press voters on a weekly basis during the prep football regular season.

Class 8A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (12)    (1-0)    120    2

2. Homewood-Flossmoor    (1-0)    98    5

3. Loyola    (0-1)    88    1

4. Gurnee Warren    (1-0)    72    7

5. Marist    (1-0)    69    6

6. Edwardsville    (1-0)    49    8

7. Hinsdale Central    (1-0)    43    NR

8. Minooka    (1-0)    37    9

9. Maine South    (0-1)    35    3

10. Oswego    (1-0)    14    NR

Others receiving votes: Naperville Central 10, Fremd 9, Bolingbrook 7, Naperville North 7, Barrington 1, Huntley 1.

Class 7A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5)    (1-0)    97    3

2. Glenbard West (1)    (1-0)    96    6

3. Nazareth (5)    (0-1)    95    1

4. Brother Rice (1)    (1-0)    85    5

5. St. Charles North    (1-0)    78    4

6. Batavia    (0-1)    77    2

7. Wheaton Warrenville South    (1-0)    36    7

8. Moline    (1-0)    27    NR

9. Hononegah    (1-0)    14    NR

10. Rolling Meadows    (1-0)    13    NR

(tie) DeKalb    (1-0)    13    NR

Others receiving votes: Willowbrook 9, Normal Community 6, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Hersey 4, Benet 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Belleville West 1, Plainfield North 1.

Class 6A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Oak Lawn Richards (7)    (1-0)    104    1

2. Cary-Grove (3)    (1-0)    90    2

(tie) Phillips (1)    (1-0)    90    3

4. Prairie Ridge    (1-0)    76    6

5. Crete-Monee    (1-0)    61    5

6. Providence    (1-0)    56    9

7. Chatham Glenwood    (1-0)    33    NR

8. Normal West    (1-0)    30    10

9. Simeon    (0-1)    29    4

10. Peoria Central    (1-0)    20    NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 4, Kaneland 3, Antioch 3, Quincy 2, Yorkville 2, Springfield 1, Washington 1.

Class 5A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. East St. Louis (12)    (1-0)    127    2

2. Montini (1)    (1-0)    117    3

3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)    (1-0)    92    4

4. St. Rita    (1-0)    88    9

5. Sycamore    (1-0)    81    6

6. Sterling    (1-0)    51    7

(tie) Joliet Catholic    (0-1)    51    1

8. Rockford Boylan    (1-0)    40    8

9. Metamora    (1-0)    23    10

10. Hillcrest    (0-1)    22    5

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 17, Kankakee 2, St. Laurence 2, Carbondale 1, Marion 1.

Class 4A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. IC Catholic (8)    (1-0)    105    1

2. Bishop McNamara (1)    (1-0)    97    2

3. Rochester (2)    (1-0)    88    3

4. Coal City    (1-0)    81    4

5. Richmond-Burton    (1-0)    67    5

6. Columbia    (1-0)    54    7

7. Taylorville    (1-0)    29    8

8. Effingham    (1-0)    26    T9

9. Genoa-Kingston    (1-0)    20    T9

10. Stillman Valley    (1-0)    12    NR

Others receiving votes: Pontiac 7, Woodstock Marian 6, Herscher 6, Marengo 2, Mt. Zion 2, St. Francis 1, Johnsburg 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 3A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Byron (11)    (1-0)    128    1

2. Eureka (2)    (1-0)    103    3

3. Williamsville    (1-0)    91    4

4. Monticello    (1-0)    85    2

5. Wilmington    (1-0)    69    6

6. Carlinville    (1-0)    62    5

7. Princeton    (1-0)    59    7

8. Lisle    (1-0)    27    9

9. Beardstown    (1-0)    26    10

10. Fairfield    (1-0)    24    8

Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Quincy Notre Dame 11, Farmington 7, Pana 2, Peotone 2, Vandalia 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (9)    (1-0)    107    1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1)    (1-0)    94    2

3. Clifton Central    (1-0)    87    3

4. Decatur St. Teresa (1)    (1-0)    81    4

5. Sterling Newman    (1-0)    65    5

6. Bismarck-Henning    (1-0)    48    7

7. Orion    (1-0)    40    8

8. Fieldcrest    (1-0)    32    10

9. Eastland-Pearl City    (0-1)    18    6

10. Rockridge    (1-0)    14    NR

Others receiving votes: Knoxville 8, Auburn 7, Illini West (Carthage) 2, Downs Tri-Valley 2.

Class 1A

School    W-L    Pts    Prv

1. Forreston (10)    (1-0)    115    1

2. Lena-Winslow (2)    (1-0)    104    T2

3. Tuscola    (1-0)    95    T2

4. Moweaqua Central A&M    (1-0)    77    4

5. Camp Point Central    (1-0)    69    5

6. Aurora Christian    (1-0)    57    7

7. Annawan-Wethersfield    (1-0)    42    10

8. Arcola    (1-0)    37    NR

9. Ottawa Marquette    (1-0)    19    NR

10. Carrollton    (1-0)    17    NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 9, Athens 5, Fisher 5, Princeville 4, Dakota 3, Hope Academy 1, Morrison 1.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

