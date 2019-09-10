Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Tuscola 2

The Tuscola football team is ranked third in the most recent Class 2A Associated Press poll

 Colin Likas
Listen to this article

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters, with four teams in The News-Gazette coverage area among the top 10 teams in their respective class.

PODCAST: Servpro Prep Football Confidential 9-9-19

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (11) (2-0) 119 1

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 102 2

3. Loyola (1) (1-1) 89 3

4. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 85 4

5. Marist (2-0) 68 5

6. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 55 7

7. Minooka (2-0) 44 8

8. Bolingbrook (2-0) 32 NR

9. Oswego (2-0) 29 10

10. Edwardsville (1-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Waubonsie Valley 2, O'Fallon 1, Fremd 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (2-0) 113 1

2. Glenbard West (2-0) 93 2

3. Nazareth (3) (2-0) 89 3

4. Brother Rice (1) (2-0) 83 4

5. Batavia (1-1) 61 6

6. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 56 7

7. Hononegah (2-0) 35 9

8. Rolling Meadows (2-0) 25 T10

9. DeKalb (2-0) 22 T10

10. Hersey (2-0) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Benet 10, Conant 6, Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Oak Lawn Richards (10) (2-0) 124 1

2. Cary-Grove (3) (2-0) 110 T2

3. Phillips (2-0) 108 T2

4. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 92 4

5. Crete-Monee (2-0) 69 5

6. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 64 7

7. Providence (2-0) 56 6

8. Peoria Central (2-0) 34 10

9. Simeon (0-1) 30 9

10. Kaneland (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Fenton 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (13) (2-0) 139 1

2. Montini (1) (2-0) 127 2

3. Sterling (2-0) 105 T6

4. St. Rita (1-1) 83 4

5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 79 8

6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1-1) 60 3

7. Sycamore (1-1) 39 5

8. Hillcrest (1-1) 38 10

9. Joliet Catholic (0-2) 35 T6

10. St. Laurence (1-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Triad 2, Payton 1, Fenwick 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (13) (2-0) 139 1

2. Rochester (2-0) 120 3

3. Coal City (1) (2-0) 117 4

4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 86 5

5. Bishop McNamara (1-1) 65 2

6. Columbia (2-0) 60 6

7. Stillman Valley (2-0) 51 10

8. Taylorville (2-0) 40 7

(tie) Effingham (2-0) 40 8

10. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 28 9

Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Williamsville (10) (2-0) 143 3

2. Wilmington (5) (2-0) 134 5

3. Byron (1-1) 98 1

4. Lisle (2-0) 76 8

5. Beardstown (2-0) 61 9

6. Eureka (1-1) 52 2

7. Fairfield (2-0) 51 10

8. Nashville (2-0) 50 NR

9. Vandalia (2-0) 49 NR

10. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) 38 NR

Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 4, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12) (2-0) 135 1

2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (2-0) 121 2

3. Clifton Central (2-0) 105 3

4. Sterling Newman (1) (2-0) 96 5

5. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 92 4

6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (2-0) 68 6

7. Orion (2-0) 54 7

8. Fieldcrest (2-0) 42 8

9. Rockridge (2-0) 30 10

10. Knoxville (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Illini West (Carthage) 1, Red Bud 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Forreston (7) (2-0) 104 1

2. Lena-Winslow (4) (2-0) 100 2

3. Tuscola (2-0) 86 3

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) 65 4

5. Aurora Christian (2-0) 57 6

6. Camp Point Central (2-0) 54 5

7. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 43 7

8. Arcola (1-1) 29 8

9. Ottawa Marquette (2-0) 26 9

10. Carrollton (2-0) 21 10

Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 5, Princeville 5, Aquin 3, Morrison 2.

APSptAgate