Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters, with four teams in The News-Gazette coverage area among the top 10 teams in their respective class.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (11) (2-0) 119 1
2. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 102 2
3. Loyola (1) (1-1) 89 3
4. Gurnee Warren (2-0) 85 4
5. Marist (2-0) 68 5
6. Hinsdale Central (2-0) 55 7
7. Minooka (2-0) 44 8
8. Bolingbrook (2-0) 32 NR
9. Oswego (2-0) 29 10
10. Edwardsville (1-1) 15 6
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 10, Niles Notre Dame 5, Barrington 3, Waubonsie Valley 2, O'Fallon 1, Fremd 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (8) (2-0) 113 1
2. Glenbard West (2-0) 93 2
3. Nazareth (3) (2-0) 89 3
4. Brother Rice (1) (2-0) 83 4
5. Batavia (1-1) 61 6
6. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-0) 56 7
7. Hononegah (2-0) 35 9
8. Rolling Meadows (2-0) 25 T10
9. DeKalb (2-0) 22 T10
10. Hersey (2-0) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 20, Normal Community 10, Benet 10, Conant 6, Jacobs 4, Maine West 4, Willowbrook 4, Wheaton North 2, Belleville West 1, Moline 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Lawn Richards (10) (2-0) 124 1
2. Cary-Grove (3) (2-0) 110 T2
3. Phillips (2-0) 108 T2
4. Prairie Ridge (2-0) 92 4
5. Crete-Monee (2-0) 69 5
6. Chatham Glenwood (2-0) 64 7
7. Providence (2-0) 56 6
8. Peoria Central (2-0) 34 10
9. Simeon (0-1) 30 9
10. Kaneland (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Yorkville 8, Springfield 3, Normal West 3, Rock Island 2, Lemont 1, Antioch 1, Fenton 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (13) (2-0) 139 1
2. Montini (1) (2-0) 127 2
3. Sterling (2-0) 105 T6
4. St. Rita (1-1) 83 4
5. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 79 8
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1-1) 60 3
7. Sycamore (1-1) 39 5
8. Hillcrest (1-1) 38 10
9. Joliet Catholic (0-2) 35 T6
10. St. Laurence (1-1) 16 NR
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 11, Carbondale 9, Cahokia 8, Kankakee 5, Marion 4, Metamora 4, Glenbard South 4, Triad 2, Payton 1, Fenwick 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (13) (2-0) 139 1
2. Rochester (2-0) 120 3
3. Coal City (1) (2-0) 117 4
4. Richmond-Burton (2-0) 86 5
5. Bishop McNamara (1-1) 65 2
6. Columbia (2-0) 60 6
7. Stillman Valley (2-0) 51 10
8. Taylorville (2-0) 40 7
(tie) Effingham (2-0) 40 8
10. Genoa-Kingston (2-0) 28 9
Others receiving votes: Woodstock Marian 10, Herscher 8, Mt. Zion 4, Prairie Central 1, Freeburg 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Williamsville (10) (2-0) 143 3
2. Wilmington (5) (2-0) 134 5
3. Byron (1-1) 98 1
4. Lisle (2-0) 76 8
5. Beardstown (2-0) 61 9
6. Eureka (1-1) 52 2
7. Fairfield (2-0) 51 10
8. Nashville (2-0) 50 NR
9. Vandalia (2-0) 49 NR
10. Quincy Notre Dame (2-0) 38 NR
Others receiving votes: Monticello 22, Peotone 18, Princeton 11, Pana 6, Durand 6, Farmington 4, Carlinville 4, DuQuoin 1, Greenville 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (12) (2-0) 135 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (1) (2-0) 121 2
3. Clifton Central (2-0) 105 3
4. Sterling Newman (1) (2-0) 96 5
5. Decatur St. Teresa (2-0) 92 4
6. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (2-0) 68 6
7. Orion (2-0) 54 7
8. Fieldcrest (2-0) 42 8
9. Rockridge (2-0) 30 10
10. Knoxville (2-0) 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 5, Auburn 5, West Carroll 4, Eldorado 2, Illini West (Carthage) 1, Red Bud 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Forreston (7) (2-0) 104 1
2. Lena-Winslow (4) (2-0) 100 2
3. Tuscola (2-0) 86 3
4. Moweaqua Central A&M (2-0) 65 4
5. Aurora Christian (2-0) 57 6
6. Camp Point Central (2-0) 54 5
7. Annawan-Wethersfield (2-0) 43 7
8. Arcola (1-1) 29 8
9. Ottawa Marquette (2-0) 26 9
10. Carrollton (2-0) 21 10
Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 5, Princeville 5, Aquin 3, Morrison 2.
APSptAgate