Listen to this article

The first Associated Press polls for the 2019 high school football season show faith in three local programs that finished at or near the top of their respective classes one season ago.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, coming off its second consecutive Class 2A state title, is the top-ranked squad in that class once more. Monticello, the reigning Class 3A champion, checks in at No. 2 behind Byron, the team the Sages beat for the crown.

Tuscola also cracked a top three, sharing second place with Lena-Winslow in Class 1A.

Below are the first rankings for all eight classes, as chosen by AP members. Area programs are bolded.

Class 8A

School    Pt

1. Loyola (10)    127

2. Lincoln-Way East (3)    119

3. Maine South    93

4. Naperville Central    85

5. Homewood-Flossmoor    73

6. Marist    44

7. Gurnee Warren    42

8. Edwardsville    33

9. Minooka    27

10. Barrington    21

Others receiving votes: Oswego 18, Stevenson 8, Bolingbrook 7, Hinsdale Central 6, Oak Park River Forest 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 3, Niles Notre Dame 3, Huntley 2.

Class 7A

School    Pt

1. Nazareth (11)    123

2. Batavia (1)    113

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel    92

4. St. Charles North    89

5. Brother Rice (1)    80

6. Glenbard West    48

7. Wheaton Warrenville South    35

8. Willowbrook    34

9. Lake Zurich    31

10. Machesney Park Harlem    15

Others receiving votes: Moline 10, Rolling Meadows 9, DeKalb 8, Hersey 7, Glenbard East 5, Hononegah 4, Normal Community 4, Benet 3, Maine West 2, Plainfield North 2, Lincoln Way West 1.

Class 6A

School    Pts

1. Oak Lawn Richards (3)    112

2. Cary-Grove (7)    107

3. Phillips    93

4. Simeon (3)    90

5. Crete-Monee    81

6. Prairie Ridge (1)    67

7. Antioch    52

8. Washington    45

9. Providence    36

10. Normal West    29

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 26, Lemont 9, Springfield 7, Peoria Central 6, Kaneland 4, Lake Forest 4, Rock Island 1, Yorkville 1.

Class 5A

School    Pts

1. East St. Louis (11)    114

(tie) Joliet Catholic (3)    114

3. Montini    107

4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)    77

5. Hillcrest    66

6. Sycamore    44

7. Sterling    43

8. Rockford Boylan    42

9. St. Rita    38

10. Metamora    26

Others receiving votes: Cahokia 25, Highland 23, Mascoutah 14, Decatur MacArthur 12, Payton 5, St. Laurence 4, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 3, Marion 3, Evergreen Park 3, Morris 3, Kankakee 2, Champaign Central 1, Springfield Southeast 1.

Class 4A

School    Pts

1. IC Catholic (10)    122

2. Bishop McNamara (2)    111

3. Rochester (1)    110

4. Coal City (1)    102

5. Richmond-Burton    62

6. Marengo    40

7. Columbia    31

8. Taylorville    30

9. Effingham    23

(tie) Genoa-Kingston    23

Others receiving votes: Johnsburg 22, Murphysboro 22, Stillman Valley 20, Pontiac 13, Woodstock Marian 7, Herscher 9, Geneseo 7, Dixon 4, Fairbury Prairie Central 3, St. Francis 3, Paris 2, Mt. Zion 2, Tolono Unity 1, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A

School    Pts

1. Byron (8)    125

2. Monticello (2)    104

3. Eureka (2)    81

4. Williamsville    76

5. Carlinville    54

6. Wilmington (1)    53

7. Princeton    47

8. Fairfield    33

9. Lisle    26

10. Beardstown    21

Others receiving votes: Farmington 20, Nashville 14, Pana 10, Monmouth-Roseville 10, Greenville 10, Peotone 8, Quincy Notre Dame 7, Rock Island Alleman 7, Breese Mater Dei 4, Anna-Jonesboro 2, Pleasant Plains 2, Vandalia 1.

Class 2A

School    Pts

1. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6)    108

2. Maroa-Forsyth (4)    96

3. Clifton Central (1)    82

4. Decatur St. Teresa    65

5. Sterling Newman    54

6. Eastland-Pearl City (1)    52

7. Bismarck-Henning    48

8. Orion    45

9. Downs Tri-Valley    40

10. Fieldcrest    26

Others receiving votes: Illini West (Carthage) 15, Rockridge 9, Althoff Catholic 8, Mercer County 4, Orr 3, Hamilton West Hancock 2, Auburn 2, Eldorado 1.

Class 1A

School    Pts

1. Forreston (4)    98

2. Lena-Winslow (5)    84

(tie) Tuscola (1)    84

4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1)    51

5. Camp Point Central    49

6. Argenta-Oreana    44

7. Aurora Christian    40

8. Dakota    37

9. Athens    33

10. Annawan-Wethersfield    24

Others receiving votes: Hope Academy 23, Arcola 19, Ottawa Marquette 17, Carrollton 14, Concord (Triopia) 12, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Fisher 7, Fulton 6, Princeville 5, Milledgeville 2, Madison 2, Morrison 1.

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Prep Sports Coordinator

Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).