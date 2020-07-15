GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery began his college football recruitment on a significant note, snagging an offer from Washington State back on May 11.
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior didn’t have to wait long for that fact to garner a local response. And not just in the form of congratulatory messages.
In short order, Laughery also heard from Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith.
“He first started talking to me after I got offered by Washington State,” Laughery said. “That’s one of his main goals is to get the hometown kids at the U of I.”
It only makes sense, then, that head coach Lovie Smith’s Illini on Tuesday provided their own offer to Laughery, who posted the information via his Twitter account.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back and free safety now has two offers on his resume, paired with interest from Michigan and Illinois State.
“It’s really cool,” Laughery said of being pursued by Illinois football. “Growing up here, being around Illinois and going to games, to have that offer and everyone around here loves them and everyone’s excited about it ... it’s just really cool to see.”
Laughery still has two high school campaigns to contend with before entering the college realm. But if one day he chooses the Illini, he’d potentially join current Illinois sophomore Bryce Barnes as GCMS products donning the orange and blue.
“He’s always telling me whatever’s happening with me recruiting-wise (to) let him know,” Laughery said. “Especially with Illinois. ... I texted him right before I posted I got the offer, and he was super happy for me, and he wants me to be there, too. It would be pretty cool if I end up there with Bryce.”
Laughery’s sophomore football stint at GCMS included him carrying the ball 170 times for 1,279 yards and 22 touchdowns, not to mention making 45 tackles on defense.
The track and field standout, who couldn’t compete in that sport this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also collected four Class 1A state medals as a freshman sprinter.
Laughery said Rod Smith envisions Laughery in a backfield role at the college level.
“I really appreciate him taking the time to check in with me every week or so,” Laughery said of the man known for tweeting Ric Flair GIFs after learning of recruiting commitments. “He thinks I’m a great fit. ... He likes that I can spread out, play the H-back, go to slot, kind of do it all on offense. And he just thinks it’s a great scheme fit for their offense.”
Unlike when he netted his Washington State offer, Laughery now is in the thick of preparation for GCMS’s 2020 football season.
In fact, Laughery said Monday evening marked the first time during the pandemic in which the Falcons picked up footballs and began working on actual plays.
“It’s not that bad,” Laughery said of IHSA restrictions regarding physical contact and wearing masks. “The mask is a little annoying, trying to breathe or whatever, but whatever you got to do (is what we’ll do).
“We all want to have our season, and we’ll do our part here just to make sure we’re taking all the precautions and doing everything right so we’re not the ones messing it up for everyone else.”
That’s not just lip service from an athlete who’s becoming more and more accustomed to offering interviews as his college stock rises.
Laughery recognizes not all of his GCMS pals are in his shoes when it comes to football opportunities beyond high school. Considering he doesn’t graduate until 2022 as well, Laughery wants his Class of 2021 friends to receive their moment in the spotlight.
“Guys like (teammate) Isaiah Chatman — he’s going to be a senior. That’s somebody people need to have on their radar,” Laughery said. “He’s incredibly talented. I hope we have our season for guys like him, who haven’t had that exposure yet.”