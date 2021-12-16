GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery seemed poised to craft a significant final salvo to what already was a strong high school football career.
A frustrating, nagging injury didn’t permit such a fate.
But there’s good news for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior.
He still has more football to play.
At the Power Five level, no less.
Laughery finalized his college path Wednesday by signing his National Letter of Intent with Bret Bielema’s Illinois football program.
The future Illini running back put pen to paper exactly five months after he verbally committed to Bielema’s squad over Iowa via a live-television special on GCMS’s football field.
“I didn’t know how it would feel doing the commitment in the summer,” Laughery said. “I couldn’t be more excited to get to campus and get to work.”
Laughery has dealt with injury issues throughout the calendar year. He missed the most recent IHSA boys’ track and field state meet because of an injury suffered in the sectional round.
He then acquired a left leg injury in Falcons football’s 2021 season opener versus Carlinville and didn’t return to play until Week 7, after which GCMS missed the postseason with a 4-5 record.
Champaign Vipers Track Club coach Marquez Lowe, who attended Laughery’s signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon in the Falcons’ gymnasium, indicated that Laughery looked great in recent workouts, clearing 7 seconds in a 60-yard dash.
“It’s definitely given me a perspective ... on how fast things can change,” Laughery said. “It’s fired me up and made me want to work that much harder to make an impact when I get there.
“I feel great. My body’s been 100 percent for a couple months now. I’m in great shape. I feel great physically, and I think the most important part of it is the mental side of things and I think that’s something I’m really trying to challenge myself (in).”
Laughery will join 2019 Falcons alumnus Bryce Barnes on Bielema’s roster. Barnes, an outside linebacker who has gone through multiple position changes at Illinois, recently completed his third college season in Champaign-Urbana.
“It is cool knowing those two are going to be playing together, knowing that Bryce will be down there looking after him,” said Mike Allen, the 21-year GCMS football coach who retired from that role last month. “When you see the time and the hours and the effort (Laughery has) put in, to see it accumulate to this, it’s awesome.”
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Laughery was a running back and defensive back for the Falcons, including in their 2018 Class 2A state championship season. He made a quick impression at Memorial Stadium during that title game by intercepting a pass and forcing a fumble during GCMS’s 35-16 win over Maroa-Forsyth.
Laughery eventually was offered by former Illini coach Lovie Smith before being re-offered by Bielema. Laughery piled up 1,279 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore before adding 464 yards and seven touchdowns in just four games during his condensed junior season.
Laughery broke off a 70-yard touchdown run in his first game back from injury this season during an October loss to Tri-Valley.
“He deserves this opportunity ... and he’s going to make the most of it,” Allen said. “We’re just excited to see what he can do. It means a lot to our program.”
Laughery soon will be on Illinois’ campus, as well. He’s graduating early from GCMS to begin his Illini football training as soon as possible.
“I get on campus the 12th (of January),” Laughery said. “I might get right into workouts. ... Could be that day. Can’t remember what Coach B. said, but I know it’s promptly, right when I get there.”
Laughery has been active on social media ever since committing to Illinois, frequently encouraging recruits to consider the Illini and praising those who decide to hitch their wagon to Bielema’s team.
“We’re getting everybody that we need,” Laughery said. “We really only want the guys that want to be there, and we think we have a group of guys that care about each other and see the vision that Coach B. has for the program.”