CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Gensler was fresh out of college when Shauna Green was an assistant coach at Providence.
As fate would have it, the two crossing paths in Big East territory would be the start of a working relationship that continues to this day with Gensler one of three assistant coaches Green has brought on board since taking the Illinois women’s basketball job in late March.
Gensler, a Saint Joseph’s University graduate, was hired in 2009 by Phil Seymore to work as the Friars’ director of basketball operations and serve in a graduate assistant coaching role. Green had been on Seymore’s Providence staff since 2007 and would remain with the Friars for another three years.
What Gensler remembers most of his time in the Rhode Island’s capital city was how welcoming Green and her husband, Andy, were to him.
Gensler was living with his sister, Kerrin, at the time and commuting the hour to the school each day before finding apartment housing with a few other graduate assistants on Hilltop Avenue near campus.
Getting the chance to eat a home-cooked meal with the Greens was the first inkling Gensler had into how tight-knit the coaching community can be. It’s a profession Gensler had to learn to understand despite being around the game for most of his life.
The Syracuse, N.Y., native grew up admiring Jim Boeheim’s Syracuse program and regularly attended Orange men’s basketball games at the then-Carrier Dome. He attended Christian Brothers Academy and played on the same boys’ basketball teams as Duke point guard and later Syracuse quarterback Greg Paulus.
Building connections — Gensler was a practice player for Cindy Griffin’s Saint Joseph’s women’s basketball teams as an undergraduate at the Philadelphia Big 5 institution — was something, he said, his parents instilled in him at an early age.
“For someone who didn’t come up through grassroots AAU basketball, your separator as a coach isn’t necessarily what you know Xs and Os wise, it’s how you can recruit and how you can connect and how you can relationship-build with recruits,” Gensler said. “We’re only as good as the players that we have and so the only way I could separate myself was showing them I could do those things.
“That’s, I think, the missing piece that people don’t understand who say, ‘Oh, so you worked there so you know so and so?’ Well, it’s, ‘Did you know them? Or did you have their e-mail address?’ That’s a big part of it.”
Gensler, 35, certainly left a positive impression on Green.
Even after their careers briefly went in different directions with Gensler working as an women’s basketball assistant coach at St. Bonaventure and Florida, the two joined forces in Dayton, Ohio.
With Green having just completed her first season as Dayton’s head coach and coming off the first of four NCAA tournament trips she’d go on with the Flyers, Green hired Gensler to join her at Dayton before the 2017-18 season.
Now, five years later, Gensler is part of an Illini coaching staff comprised of all former Dayton assistants alongside DeAntoine Beasley and Calamity McEntire.
“I think first is obviously trust and loyalty and then finding people who are capable of doing the job,” Green said of the credentials she wanted for her first staff at Illinois. “Our familiarity with the area and the region lended itself to bringing our entire staff (from Dayton) here. It would be one thing if say, I took a job in the South or the West Coast. We’re used to recruiting this area and we knew all of the coaches from this area. So it made sense.”
Gensler said a conversation he had with his wife, Leanna, this summer, after Green had the entire staff over for a cookout at her house, really made something clear to him that he hadn’t really thought of before then.
“My wife said, ‘It’s like we never left Dayton,’” Gensler recalled. “That same family feel is here, and she got emotional about it.”
It would be a good thing for a downtrodden Illini program if Green was able to bring the same level of success she had Dayton over to the Big Ten after what has been nine consecutive losing seasons for Illinois.
Given how much the Illini roster was overhauled this offseason — four transfers and four incoming freshmen coming in alongside five returners from Nancy Fahey’s final Illinois team — the one aspect of Green’s program rebuild she didn’t want to have to worry about was getting her coaching staff on the same page.
The familiarity Beasley, Gensler and McEntire have working together effectively eliminated that concern.
“We didn’t skip a beat,” Gensler said. “We fell right into line on how things would go. Calamity, there’s such a high admiration on how she operates. Her and I have a nice yin and yang relationship of she can spit out an idea, I can refine it or I can spit out an idea and she can refine it. It’s always really nice. We’re so comfortable with each other that no one is really going to judge you on what the idea is. It’s been great.”