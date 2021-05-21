CHAMPAIGN — The coaching carousel kept spinning Friday in Champaign, the result of machinations that began more than 1,600 miles away in Tucson, Ariz., in early April.
Arizona firing Sean Miller on April 7 created an opportunity for Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd to get his first job as a head coach after 20 seasons with the Bulldogs. That, of course, created an opening on Few’s staff in Spokane, Wash., and an opportunity for Stephen Gentry to return “home.”
Gentry’s reported hire has yet to be made official, but the now former Illinois assistant coach confirmed he was leaving Champaign on Friday afternoon. The Fort Scott, Texas, native was a walk-on at Gonzaga and three-year letterwinner for the Bulldogs in the early to mid-2000s.
“Thank you Illinois for a tremendous two years,” Gentry wrote in a note shared on Twitter before listing off the Illini’s accomplishments in that time. "More combined Big Ten wins than any other team in the conference. What would have been two NCAA tournament berths save for the pandemic. A No. 1 seed this past March.
“But, more importantly, it was the relationships forged through the chasing of these achievements that I will never forget and will always hold dear,” Gentry continued. “Thank you to Josh Whitman for allowing me to be a part of the Illini family. I’ll miss your bone-crushing hugs after big wins! Thanks to a special group of players who brought Illinois basketball back. Can’t wait to watch what the ‘everyday guys’ do next. Thanks to the managers who brought ‘the juice’ and took care of so many things without us ever knowing.”
Gentry then went on to thank Illinois coach Brad Underwood. Gentry’s two seasons at Illinois was his third stint on an Underwood staff, including time at Stephen F. Austin and Oklahoma State. Gentry was going to follow Underwood from Stillwater, Okla., to Champaign in 2017 before Few offered him the director of operations job.
“Brad, I simply cannot put into words what you have meant to me as a mentor and friend over our six seasons together,” Gentry’s note continued. “Thanks for your trust and responsibility that allowed me to grow as a coach, For that, and so much more, I’ll forever be indebted to you. My family and I will miss the Champaign community and will always have a little orange and blue in our hearts.”
Gentry’s departure — even coupled with the promotion of Geoff Alexander to assistant coach on Friday — means Underwood still has potentially two spots to fill on his coaching staff in another assistant and a possible replacement for Alexander as assistant to the head coach. Gentry’s departure also means that all three assistant coaches that helped Illinois climb to No. 2 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 2020-21 season have now left the program, with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman both taking jobs at Kentucky.