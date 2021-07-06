CHAMPAIGN — Sencire Harris made a beeline for his family in the aftermath of St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Ohio state championship this past March.
The guard helped LeBron James’ alma mater accomplish the feat on March 21 with a victory against St. Francis de Sales at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
Postgame interviews could wait. So could cutting down the nets after the Fighting Irish’s first state title since 2018 and 10th total if you count the 1929 win by St. Mary.
Harris wanted to celebrate his and his team’s success with his family.
“I went straight to my dad and my family and hugged them and told them we did it,” Harris said Monday afternoon. “They were the people that had always been on my side and had always pushed me. It was a fight to get there, and we pushed through it.”
Harris turned to his family again during the last month in what turned out to be the end of his recruiting process. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Class of 2022 guard was ready to commit to Illinois once his mid-June visit to Champaign concluded.
TJ Harris, Sencire’s dad, stressed a bit of patience.
“I told him we had to do our due diligence,” TJ said. “We couldn’t just commit that day. We still had to do our homework and work the process. He was ready that Sunday. He didn’t want to leave there without taking the offer.”
It didn’t take long to come to that same decision, though. The Harris family did their homework, diving deeper on Brad Underwood and the Illinois coaching staff and checking to see who else the Illini were recruiting.
Then Saturday was the day. Sencire, a consensus four-star prospect, committed that morning and joined three-star guard Reggie Bass in Illinois’ 2022 class that currently sits third in the Big Ten and 12th nationally.
“It just felt like it was home,” Sencire said. “I just liked the style of play and how they took care of their guys. It felt like it was the right decision, the right fit. I was just ready.”
The Harris family visited Xavier and Cincinnati before making the trip to Champaign. Illinois stood out from its facilities to its coaching staff — with new assistant Chester Frazier leading the way — to its plan for how Sencire would fit in the program.
TJ called Illinois’ pitch genuine.
“It was very transparent, very real,” the elder Harris said. “It was, ‘Hey, here’s the plan. We want to win a national championship. Here’s how we’re going to do it, and how your son fits into this. We’ve got the facilities. We’ve got the coaching staff. We have everything in place to go about winning that.’
“They’re hard-nosed. Gritty. Just dogs. I believe that’s what my son is. Being part of his team and advising him and helping him make his decision I truly believe we got it right. Like it wasn’t close.”
The 6-foot-3, 160-pound left-handed shooting Sencire fits a real need for Illinois from a roster standpoint, too.
The Illini will lose their trio of “super-senior” guards after the upcoming 2021-22 season, with Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Utah transfer Alfonso Plummer exhausting their eligibility. How long Andre Curbelo remains in Champaign before pursuing professional opportunities is the unknown factor.
That was part of Illinois’ recruiting pitch.
“They see a lot of potential and me coming in as they’re lead dog, being their guard,” Sencire said. “They said they needed me and were on me heavily. They liked how I had a lot of dog in me — a lot of energy.”
That Illinois plays a more up-tempo style compared to the rest of the Big Ten mattered, too. Only Nebraska had a higher adjusted tempo in 2020-21 than the Illini among Big Ten teams. That fits, St. Vincent-St. Mary coach Dru Joyce II said, with how Sencire operates on the court.
“They’ve opened the game up,” Joyce said about the Illini under Underwood. “They’re playing at a faster pace. They’re allowing guys to be more creative. When you compare some of the other conferences, (the Big Ten) still does play a little slower.
“But Illinois has done a great job of playing at a better pace and getting guys a lot of freedom on the offensive end to make plays. Sencire is a playmaker. He’s definitely a playmaker.”
Recruitment wrapped up, Sencire still has a July run with Wildcats Select on the adidas 3SSB circuit and his senior season at St. Vincent-St. Mary. Most importantly, his dad said, is a necessary shift in mindset with high-major college basketball on the horizon.
“Now, it’s about getting ready mentally, physically, emotionally and academically to come into a major university like the University of Illinois,” TJ said. “His mindset has to switch. It’s not high school anymore. Now. it’s another challenge. It’s another challenge from a personal standpoint and a team standpoint.
“It’s a lot of responsibility. Just getting his mindset ready for that. He’s coming in as an asset, so it’s going to be some serious responsibility on him to come in and grow.”