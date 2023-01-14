DANVILLE — The Vermilion County girls’ basketball tournament started with a bang for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
A trio of three-pointers from Kendall Roberts — one of which helped fuel a 13-0 run in the first quarter — powered the fourth-seeded Buffaloes to a 53-25 win against the sixth-seeded Tigers at Mary Miller Gymnasium in Danville.
“I just kind of shoot the ball,” Roberts said.
Roberts finished with a game-high 15 points for G-RF (9-8), edging teammate Addi Spesard’s 13-point contribution.
Spesard was able to get to the line effectively to key the Buffaloes’ post attack, converting all five of her free throw attempts and converting an and-one in the second quarter.
“My dad told me to just go in and shoot, so I kind of had to listen to him on that one,” Spesard said. “So (I tried) to just go in when I was open or I saw an opportunity.”
Bryleigh Collom also chipped in during the Buffaloes’ strong start, with six of her 10 points coming in the opening frame. The spurt effectively put the game out of reach for the Tigers, who found themselves unable to break G-RF’s stout defensive approach.
“It’s almost like it took us a little bit to get used to longer court, bigger court,” G-RF coach Brad Russell said. “‘Oh my gosh, we’re playing on a college floor,’ and then it was the defense that got our offense going.”
Westville (4-13) was paced by Lydia Gondzur’s 11-point effort, which came by way of five two-point field goals and a conversion on an and-one free throw in the game’s early stages.
All but one of Gondzur’s baskets came in the first half as the Buffaloes held the Tigers to just 11 points in the final 16 minutes.
“It’s one of those where you’ve been practicing for a few days for this and we’re all ready for this game and it looks beautiful here at DACC and we’re ready to play, and the ball just wouldn’t go down,” Westville head coach Joe Brazas said. “Can I say anything bad about our girls? I can’t because when the ball doesn’t go down, there’s not much you can do.”
The game represented the tournament’s return to Danville Area Community College after a long tenure at David S. Palmer Arena in downtown Danville.
Flashy graphics on the gymnasium’s video board and a more intimate seating arrangement were an early hit with players and coaches.
“I’ve always liked coming out here,” Russell said. “It’s just a nice floor. They did a great job with this hype video. They’re showing our pictures up and we’re all watching because we want to see what it looks like. ... They’ve done a great job with that.”
It was the Buffaloes’ third win against the Tigers this season, following a 42-26 triumph on Dec. 12 and a 46-43 victory on Jan. 2. The Buffaloes are seeking their first tournament championship since 1991, while the Tigers last prevailed in 2007.
Top-seeded Salt Fork is the next opponent for each team; Westville will face the Storm at 8 p.m. Monday while G-RF plays Salt Fork at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“When we need to, we actually put in the work, start hustling and (put) our minds in the game,” Spesard said.
Hoopeston Area 39, Oakwood 32. The fifth-seeded Cornjerkers pulled away from a 29-24 lead at the end of the third quarter to down the third-seeded Comets in the second game of the tournament’s opening night on Friday.
Claire Dixon scored 11 points and Bre Crose added 10 points to key Hoopeston Area (11-9), with four of Dixon’s points coming in the final frame. Jaydah Arrowsmith notched 10 points to become the lone double-digit scorer for Oakwood (12-11).
Armstrong-Potomac 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 33. The last pool-play game on Friday night produced the closest result, with the second-seeded Trojans staving off an upset bid by the seventh-seeded Blue Devils.
Kyla Bullington scored a game-high 14 points for A-P (13-7), while Brynn Spencer and Lily Jameson each tallied six points.
Draycee Nelson scored a team-high 10 points for BHRA (3-16), with Mayzee Myers adding seven points.