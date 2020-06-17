How do you assess the 2019 volleyball season?
We ended on a better note than we started. We struggled the first month of our season, just trying to figure out what combination was going to work. After we lost our seniors from before, which was Lacey Steinbaugh and Kasie Anderson, who ran the show since they were freshmen, to replace them we had to figure out what was going to work. Once we did, we only lost two matches the rest of the season. That’s how you want to go out is having your best toward the end.
What’s your outlook for the 2020 season?
We’re very young, and losing Taylor (Stal) and Whitny (Harper) especially, they were always our best offensive and our best defensive players. They did set the tone. It was good for them (to be) with the freshmen, who are going to be sophomores this year, because several of the freshmen saw the floor. So they kind of have an idea of what expectation is to be on a varsity court. And, of course, Taylor and Whitny showed a lot of leadership. We’re only going to have one senior (Maddie Roach) this year on the team, and the rest are going to be underclassmen. ... It’ll probably be a little bit of the same the first few weeks, trying to figure things out, for sure ... but those kids (when they were) in junior high did really well. The juniors, they were 23-2 in junior high. They know how to win.
Who are some non-seniors you’re looking forward to seeing on the floor?
Trinity (Collins), she played as a freshman, started the entire season last year as a sophomore. She’ll be a junior. She’ll come back as a middle (blocker) for us, did really well toward the end especially. Trinity’s a good all-around athlete, plays front and back row. So I feel probably that’s going to be our strength this year — I have a lot of kids that can play all the way around rather than having to sub in and out, kind of break the continuity and momentum of the game. ... Gentry Howard, she was our outside hitter opposite Taylor. Gentry does a nice job. She’s pretty consistent. We’re hoping to get her to take that role that Taylor had — outsides get most of the sets just because that’s the nature of the game — and for her to be able to handle that and be a force out there. And then Makaelyn Lagacy who was a freshman last year, she will return as a setter this year. Makaelyn did a great job as a freshman setter. She had a really big impact on the second half of the season last year.
How have you seen the program change since you took over as its coach?
I did the college level for about 20 years, and then I moved home and this is my hometown. I thought, “Well, I’ll coach for a few years,” and I’m still here. The program when I took over, they hadn’t won a game in like four years. Hadn’t won a set. Not even a set. It was not good. So it’s taken this long to get us (back). We’ve had winning seasons the last four years now, or at least .500. It’s taken a while, but starting a junior high program helped and so we’ve reaped the benefits from that, and we’ve had some really solid athletes lately.