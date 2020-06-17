What is your assessment of the 2019 soccer season?
I feel we were set up very nicely coming out of last season into this season. I feel like we’ll do a lot better than last season. It took us about half the season to figure out everything, but once we figured it out, we were a very solid team.
What are your expectations for the 2020 season?
We work hard, we motivate each other. We have to push each other. That’s one thing we do do a lot. If we continue to push each other like how we did last year, I feel like we will do well. And I’m excited to see what the freshmen will bring to the team this year. ... For me personally, I would like to be a better ball passer and a little bit better ball handler. As a team, I would like for us to communicate a little better. Sometimes I feel like we would get confused on the field in some aspects, and we had to have a little better communication.
Do you have any concerns about getting ready for the upcoming season?
Me personally, no. I have a big yard, so I’ve been out with a soccer ball by myself a little bit. And I have been running, I just haven’t been in the gym. ... I’ll be very excited (when we can get back to regular soccer activities). This is my senior season, so I really didn’t know what to expect with coronavirus coming up. So I’m extremely excited.
What has it meant to you to represent Georgetown-Ridge Farm athletics?
It’s meant a lot. I go out there, and I feel like I represent to the best of my ability, as I hope my teammates do as well. Georgetown has been supportive through what they have done, and I feel like they’ll continue to support the soccer team.
Do you have a favorite moment from your time with Georgetown-Ridge Farm soccer thus far?
My first hat trick with the team. I couldn’t even tell you who it was (we were facing last year). The final goal, I couldn’t have been positioned any better with where the ball had landed. I literally turned around and kicked it. I was wide-open.
Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.