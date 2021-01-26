Illinois football added its sixth transfer since Bret Bielema took over the program when Georgia defensive back Prather Hudson on Tuesday evening announced a verbal commitment to the Illini.
"If there is one thing I've learned during my time at UGA (it) is to be BOLD," Hudson wrote on social media. "Walk-on to one of the top schools in the country. Bet on yourself. Earn a spot to play. ... It is time to be bold again. I am continuing college football for one more year at the University of Illinois."
Prather, a native of Columbus, Ga., has been with Georgia since 2016. Though he's listed as a defensive back, he's largely been used in kickoff coverage and as a running back, playing in 53 games over the last four seasons. He's carried the ball 25 times for 97 yards and caught two passes for 29 yards as an offensive player.
Prather joins North Carolina State linebacker C.J. Hart Jr., East Carolina running back Chase Hayden, Michigan State fullback/tight end Max Rosenthal, Alabama defensive back Eddie Smith and Notre Dame receiver Jafar Armstrong in committing to Illinois from another college program during Bielema's tenure.