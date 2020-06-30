CHAMPAIGN — Joey Gerber received his first major league spring training invitation this February. As a non-roster invitee, sure, for the Seattle Mariners, but a significant moment for the former Illinois closer.
Gerber’s rise through the Mariners’ organization has been fairly swift. He finished his first season after being an eighth-round draft pick in 2018 with the Clinton LumberKings in the Class A Midwest League. Two more promotions came in 2019, with the 6-foot-4, 215-pound right-hander starting in the Class A Advanced California League with the Modesto Nuts and finishing with the Arkansas Travelers in the Class AA Texas League.
The next step of Gerber’s pro career will be his inclusion on the Mariners’ 60-player training camp roster. Players are set to report in Seattle on Wednesday, with workouts resuming Friday in preparation for the start of the 2020 MLB season in late July.
“I really don’t know how they went about deciding who went,” Gerber said Monday afternoon. “I was still in big league camp when that whole thing ended in March, so technically I guess I wasn’t cut yet. Our farm director called me and said I would be coming back out to Seattle. I was really excited about that, and I’m really excited about the opportunity.”
Gerber also understands that opportunity comes with plenty of questions he doesn’t really have answers for right now with sports resuming still in the midst of a pandemic. Mostly about his health. He’s healthy now. Staying that way, though, is his concern.
“I think most of us are going to be able to stay healthy in terms of being able tor recover from the virus,” Gerber said. “As far as making sure nobody gets the virus, that’s going to be a challenge, honestly. I don’t know how that’s going to work out. At some point, somebody’s going to get it.
“Even if you completely isolate, there’s always going to be some weak link where it’s possible for something to happen. I’m just hoping things work out and the protocols are enough. Are they going to be enough? I honestly don’t know. I don’t know if anybody really knows. It’s a trial and error thing. You’ve got to do it to find out.”
All Gerber can be confident is Seattle’s training camp will begin this week. Everything else that follows is still to be determined for the 23-year-old native of Maple Grove, Minn.
“We’re going to get things going,” he said. “If there’s a gigantic spike or there’s a huge outbreak again across the entire country, I’m sure baseball will reflect that and it’s tough to get a season on board. If things kind of stay where they are now, I think we’re going to be able to get things going. But I’m not an expert on that. I really don’t know.”
Gerber was one of the top relievers in the Big Ten in 2018. He tied the then-Illinois record with 14 saves and struck out 45 in 28 2/3 innings before being selected with the 238th overall pick that June. Gerber’s two professional seasons have been equally as successful with a 2.59 EA, 16 saves in 19 opportunities and 112 strikeouts compared to 30 walks in 74 1/3 innings spread between four teams.
Gerber started his professional baseball career without expectations. Sort of like he did during his time at Illinois. He just wanted a single inning to prove himself.
Gerber did that with the Illini, and he’s doing the same again in the Mariners’ organization.
“When I came in in college I was a preferred walk-on,” Gerber said. “I didn’t have any expectations. Nobody thought I was going to do anything. In pro ball, it’s sort of similar. I’m a reliever. People don’t really pay that much attention to relievers.
“I didn’t have expectations (in pro ball) because I didn’t know what to expect. … You can’t control what the front office is going to do — if they’re doing to decide to move you up or move you down. You can only focus on your game. If you’re doing everything you can in your power to do well and make a statement, they’re going to be forced to move you up.”
Gerber forced the Mariners’ hand for three promotions in two years. His early success created his spring training invitation opportunity and meant his inclusion on Seattle’s training camp roster this summer.
“It was a lot of fun,” Gerber said about spring training. “Things are just better on that side. The amenities are good. The schedule is nice. The competition is great — it’s fun to play against the best. I was just enjoying every moment, just happy I was still there. You never know when it’s going to end. You don’t know what’s going to happen in your career or life, so I was just enjoying it.
“Not many people get this opportunity to be in Seattle. Even if I don’t make the big-league roster — even if they do put me on the taxi squad — I’m still going to be out in Seattle. It’s going to be fun. I’m just excited for the season and excited we’re playing baseball again.”