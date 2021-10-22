URBANA — Deniz Schlieker is continuing a family tradition.
His father once was a foreign exchange student. Schlieker’s brother left Germany for Arizona for the same cause three years ago. Schlieker didn’t harbor a particular idea of where he wanted to end up for his roughly 10-month stay in the United States.
“I didn’t care at all,” Schlieker said Thursday afternoon in German-tinged English. “I just wanted to get in a cool high school. That’s what I have here.”
“Here” is Urbana.
It almost was a different spot a short drive away.
“I would’ve gone to (Champaign) Central High School,” Schlieker said, “but they rejected me.”
That’s working out just fine for Schlieker in his current sport of choice.
The 16-year-old junior is a key substitute for the Urbana boys’ soccer team heading into Friday’s 5 p.m. Class 2A regional final between his top-seeded Tigers (16-0-2) and fourth-seeded Central (16-6-2).
Schlieker assisted on a goal by senior Collin Schiff during Tuesday evening’s 6-0 regional semifinal victory over Danville.
“I fit in good because all the people I’m friends with them,” said Schlieker, a forward. “I felt very good with the team because everyone is nice.”
Schlieker is living in Savoy with a host family. He wasted little time reaching out to Urbana coach James Barkley via email after arriving in the U.S. on Aug. 1. Barkley responded to the message within 24 hours.
“Yes, please,” Barkley said was his initial reaction to the email. “It was the fact he was composed in his communication and seemed like he’s probably got game. That’s how I read it, and it was accurate.”
Schlieker didn’t realize he was joining a program that carries hefty expectations, aiming not only for its first regional plaque since 2017 but also its first state appearance since 2012.
“I thought I was going to go into a normal American team,” Schlieker said with a laugh. “I thought I was going to get in a bad team, but now I’m in a good team and that’s very cool.”
Schlieker actually plays midfield back in Germany. He recalls once facing F.C. Bayern Munich’s youth team in a 20-minute match, which Schlieker’s squad lost 6-0.
Schlieker said there’s more running in the sport here versus in Germany, adding that there’s also more yelling back and forth between athletes in the U.S. than in Europe.
But Schlieker has responded well to all of the soccer-based changes thrown his way.
That was best illustrated in Urbana’s season-opening match on Aug. 31 against Rantoul. During a 13-0 Tigers romp, Schlieker scored four goals and added one assist.
“He’s got a defined style of play, and it fits really nicely,” Barkley said. “It makes him really easy to place him in a role because he’s consistent and you know what you’re going to get.”
Barkley utilizes a senior-heavy starting lineup. But Schlieker’s off-the-bench role seems to suit him just fine.
“(I insert him) in particular situations, where we need certain things,” Barkley said. “He moves well in tight spaces. So there are certain issues we address by having him come in the game.”
So what’s Schlieker’s outlook for this regional final against a team he could have played for?
“We will win, I think,” Schlieker said. “I want to stay in the tournament, and I want to win.”