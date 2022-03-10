BARTLETT — In 23 years at Bartlett High School, athletic director Jeff Bral had never seen anything quite like the fanfare following the Glenbard West boys’ basketball team into his gym last week.
The Hilltoppers have taken Chicagoland by storm during the winter, drawing hundreds — sometimes, thousands — of fans wherever they go. That was true last Wednesday night in a 59-30 win against Naperville North in a Class 4A sectional semifinal game at Bartlett.
That was true again last Friday night when Glenbard West easily defeated Wheaton Warrenville South 68-41 in a sectional final at Bartlett.
It was evident on Monday night during the Hilltoppers’ 60-34 win against Larkin in a super-sectional game at the Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
And it’ll likely be true again when the Hilltoppers (35-1) descend upon Champaign for a 4A state semifinal game against Bolingbrook (30-6) at 4 p.m. Friday at State Farm Center.
Glen Ellyn residents have gone basketball-crazy the past four months.
“I was telling my people who worked the game (last Wednesday) that this is something we might never see again,” Bral said. “I mean, it’s almost like a little circus that comes to town. So to be prepared for that, we had to do a lot of different things.”
Hometown heroesBefore he could answer any postgame questions after his team’s win against Naperville North, Illinois preferred walk-on commit Paxton Warden had to take a moment to meet and greet some Bartlett students who were standing outside the Hilltoppers’ team room.
They wanted to either ask for an autograph, take a picture or simply tell him, ‘Nice game.’
One student described his interaction with Braden Huff, the Hilltoppers’ 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward who signed with Gonzaga last November, as they eagerly waited.
“I said, ‘I love you,’ (Huff) looked at me and he dapped me up,” the student said.
Another asked, “‘What if they’re NBA players one day?’”
Warden, a senior guard, was the star of the night last Wednesday, leading the way with 26 points on a flurry of jump shooting.
Among Warden, Huff, Army commit Ryan Renfro, Princeton recruit Caden Pierce and 6-foot-5 forward Bobby Durkin, who transferred in from Hinsdale South and also has an Army offer, Glenbard West is loaded with talent.
But this season is many years in the making.
“We’ve come a long way and we’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” Warden said.
As magical as the wins have been, though, Warden is blown away by the reception he and his teammates are getting from basketball fans along the way, including in opposing gyms.
“The fans have been amazing, showing support every single game and giving us an extra boost in games for sure,” he said.
As the final buzzer sounded last Wednesday, dozens of Naperville North students beelined toward the exit — not to leave the gym — but to catch Huff, Renfro and the Hilltoppers as they made their way out.
Such postgame reactions have taken some getting used to, but Hilltoppers coach Jason Opoka couldn’t be more proud of his group. For a school that’s known for its football success — the Hilltoppers have won state titles in that sport in 1984, 2013 and 2016 — this basketball success is nearly unprecedented. Before this season, Glenbard West last won a regional title in 2016 and only has two state tournament appearances (2007, 1938) in its history. Both state tournament appearances resulted in quarterfinal losses.
“I razz them a little bit because that’s what they mean to the community,” Opoka said. “They deserve this and they’ve built for this. They’re the ones putting in the hard work to get to this position. We are just so happy they’re role models for the youth, and they’ve done a great job of doing that. We’re super proud of them.”
“They have sportsmanship and they do it the right way,” Opoka added. “They thoroughly enjoy being on the court and playing with each other, and I think everybody can see that.”
Glenbard West’s only loss came to national powerhouse Sierra Canyon from California, and that only came as Bronny James — son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James — scored 18 points and Dylan Metoyer hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer in a 67-64 loss on Feb. 5 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
The team’s intense, suffocating 1-3-1 zone overwhelms most opponents, sometimes helping force as many as 15 to 20 deflections in a half, and creating plenty of opportunities for flashy dunks in transition.
A season like this is more than a decade in the making, with some of the Hilltoppers having played together since third grade.
“I feel like we’ve been connected for a while and we don’t want to break this little chain because we’ve been hoping for this playoff run for a while, especially a state run,” Warden said.
Renfro’s father, Mike, said his family moved from Texas back to Illinois so Ryan could reunite with his friends and maximize their chance to accomplish something special.
“We came back for this,” Mike said. “We moved back. We knew Ryan would best succeed here. We knew he wanted to play with a bunch of his boys.”
Warden believes the Hilltoppers have what it takes to continue their special run this weekend at State Farm Center. Anything less than a state title would be a surprise.
“All of us as a team have been planning for this goal for a while,” he said. “So it would definitely be an exciting time, especially being down in Champaign. It’s the best.”
Meet the diehardsAndrew Moody, a senior at Glenbard West, started his own media company, dubbing it Zoomer Sports, in the spring of 2020 while school was remote learning during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moody has chronicled the tale of the Hilltoppers’ success on his YouTube channel, while also interviewing college athletes, MLB prospects and former Illini men’s basketball players such as Stephen Bardo and D.J. Richardson.
As Glenbard West rattled off win after win this season, Moody has captured firsthand the team’s post-win reactions, along with the growing fanfare surrounding the Hilltoppers.
“It’s something that’s been able to rally the community, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” Moody said. “I’ve never seen a team have so much chemistry, play so well together. I’ve never seen as many fans back up a team as I have these guys. It’s truly a once-in-a-generation type environment. I’ve never seen like 50 elementary school kids rush the court at the end of the games to try to get autographs from these guys like they’re LeBron James or Michael Jordan. It’s insane.”
The Hilltoppers steamrolled their way to West Suburban Conference title, but more notably, notched wins over Glenbrook South and Chicago powers Simeon and Whitney Young. Both Simeon (3A) and Whitney Young (4A) are playing in state semifinal games on Friday, while Glenbrook South won a 4A sectional title this season.
At this point, winning in style isn’t surprising anymore. But that doesn’t take the fun out of it.
“We have five D-I starters,” Moody said. “I don’t know any other high school with that except maybe the Sierra Canyons of the world, the guys who can recruit, and we’re a public school in the middle of the Chicago suburbs.”
Curtis Park took the train about 90 minutes from north suburban Skokie out to the western suburbs to catch the Hilltoppers in action against Naperville North. Park, a student at Oakton Community College, is a basketball fanatic. But it’s apparent to him that something is different about this Glenbard West team.
“I pray when I get on the (way) that they win every game,” Park said.
Park has become friendly with Opoka and many of the Hilltoppers, and has seen their loyal following fill up gym after gym.
“I think their support is crazy,” Park said. “I’ve never seen a town come out to this many games to watch a team, even if it’s a nonconference game or it’s not their rival. Their superfans are remarkable. They’re truly out of this world.”
Jennifer Fox, a senior at Glenbard West, is grateful the boys’ basketball team has given the school’s student body something to rally around.
“It’s really fun, especially because it’s my senior year so you’ve got something to look forward to, and especially since everything’s coming to an end, it’s kind of sad,” Fox said. “I think it’s a great way to end my high school career with a bang and it’s fun seeing our entire school community come together because I’ve never seen anything like this before.”
A local parent, Donal Lyden, has enjoyed taking his young son, Daniel, to Hilltopper games as the team’s stock has soared. Last Wednesday, Lydon took Daniel and three friends to catch the Hilltoppers in action again.
“This team has been building for like a decade,” Lydon said. “These guys are going on to bigger and better things, a lot of them, but they’re very humble and they’re determined to win. They’re just getting better and better. Totally dominant.”
Nico D’Argento, another senior at Glenbard West, said he’d been to almost every game so far, and has enjoyed being in the frenetic student section all season.
“(The team) is super down to Earth,” D’Argento said. “It’s cool. They’ll say ‘hi’ to you in the hallway. They don’t act like celebrities. I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Even before Glenbard West secured its trip to the state tournament, Fox predicted a large crowd of folks from Glenbard West and the Glen Ellyn community would make the trip to Champaign.
“I’ve seen an insane amount of kids from around Glen Ellyn come to games, more than some (Glenbard West) students, which is funny,” Fox said. “So I think ranging from students to regular citizens of Glen Ellyn, it’ll easily be a huge crowd (in Champaign), mainly cheering for Glenbard West.”
“My parents already got a hotel room booked.”