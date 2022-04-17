CHICAGO — Kenny Clark and Will Rodgers spent 90 minutes watching the first of two Jordan Brand Classic practices on Thursday morning.
They did so from opposite ends of the 17th floor basketball court in a West Loop high-rise. (And, yes, a basketball court on the 17th floor of a building with a panoramic view of the Chicago skyline is as impressive as it sounds). That 90-minute practice passed, though, without either knowing the other was there.
So the reunion in the lobby as they left to enjoy a day in the city was a bit raucous. Lots of laughing. More than a few back slaps. Two dads thrilled to meet up again after first connecting when their basketball playing sons were in the sixth grade.
Six years later, those opportunities are about to become much more frequent. The Jordan Brand Classic was just the first time future Illinois teammates Ty Rodgers and Skyy Clark had a chance to reconnect. In a couple months, they’ll join forces again as the Illini try to continue to stay atop the Big Ten and in the national spotlight in the 2022-23 season.
Ty Rodgers said he wasn’t surprised both dads were enjoying their time back together.
“Honestly, they’re probably closer than me and Skyy are,” Ty Rodgers said. “They’ve always kept in touch when we weren’t playing together all through high school and all through middle school.”
It was that sixth grade team, though, that brought Ty and Skyy together. That Bates Fundamentals squad was, in a word, loaded with talent with the future Illini duo teaming up with current Memphis freshman Emoni Bates.
“We were nasty,” Ty said. “I’m not going to lie. I’m ready to bring that to Champaign.”
“Sixth grade Skyy is not the guy he is right now — I can tell you that — but Ty was still an athletic freak back then that he is now,” Skyy added.
“That’s funny that he says that,” Ty countered. “I was always the one that had the bounce on the team. Now, he’s kind of bouncy. He might have passed me. He’s a do-it-all point guard. He can always shoot and always handle the ball. He’s probably got the best handles in our country in our class. He’s a great player, man.”
Only Ty participated fully in the Jordan Brand Classic practice, which happened in front of nearly two dozen NBA scouts, and Friday night’s game, during which he finished with eight points, four rebounds and four assists flashing his versatile skill set. Skyy sat out both as he works to get back to 100 percent health after last summer’s torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee and a broken hand he suffered during his senior season at Montverde Academy (Fla.) once he was back on the court for the Eagles.
Still, Skyy got a chance to spend both Thursday’s practice and Friday’s game on the bench watching his future Illinois teammate. It was a lot like he remembered from when they were sixth graders. Just with more physicality befitting Ty, who has grown to 6 feet, 6 inches and 210 pounds.
“I love his intensity,” Skyy said. “Even though this is a Jordan Brand all-star game, he was still giving it everything he’s got. He plays amazing defense. He’s super athletic. He can handle the ball better than I thought. I can’t wait to get in with him. It’s super cool to see him before I get on campus. It’s building that bond even stronger.”
Kenny Clark was just as impressed by his son’s former and future teammate.
“Ty is a grown man right now, bro,” Kenny said. “He looks a lot different than what I remember. He was going all out. You know what you’re going to get with Ty. You’re going to get that blue collar kid who will outwork everybody. I didn’t know he could see the floor that well. He was passing the heck out of the ball out here. That’s another thing he’s added to his game. Ty’s going to be great.”
Kenny said Ty’s presence in Illinois’ incoming recruiting class was a positive factor in his son’s re-recruitment. Skyy decommitted from Kentucky in early March, and one month later, he was committed and then signed with Illinois.
“People can’t underestimate how big Ty was in the process,” Kenny said. “Ty’s a great kid, and he comes from a great family. Me and his dad, we know each other. Him and Skyy are good friends. To have him on campus as well, it made Skyy more comfortable.”
Illinois had an obvious in with Skyy during his re-recruitment with assistant coach Tim Anderson. Illini coach Brad Underwood was also able to build a quick relationship with the Clark family. But Ty did some recruiting of his own.
“Honestly, the first day I kind of had to process it,” Ty said. “I was like, ‘All right, he’s not going to come to Illinois.’ Then I started to think about it. I started to think that Tim was his first offer back when he was at DePaul, so I’m like, ‘OK, we’ve got a shot to actually get this guy.’ Then I reached out and did my thing.”
Now, Ty and Skyy are two more building blocks for Underwood and Co. for an Illinois team that’s now in reload mode instead of rebuild mode after three straight 20-win seasons.
“It’s great to be back together, especially with people that you know are from good stock,” Will Rodgers said. “It’s amazing how they both have grown through the years. They were both good at that age (in sixth grade), but they continued to progress. Every year, it was a different level of progression. Just two special kids. They should play off each other very well. They have both have great basketball IQs. When you have that, basketball is simple, especially when you’re willing to share the ball.”