Okawville (32-4) vs. Galena (33-1)
10 a.m. Thursday
➜ Okawville’s top players are ... Seniors Megan Rennegarbe and Briley Rhodes and juniors Alayna Krause, Raelyn Obermeier and Madisyn Wienstroer. Kraus and Rhodes average 19.1 and 12.9 points, respectively.
➜ Okawville’s coach is ... Haylee Bowers, who is in her first season leading the Rockets. She guided the Red Bud girls to a 45-40 record in three seasons between 2015 and 2018.
➜ Galena’s top players are ... seniors Gwen Hesselbacher and Julia Townsend, juniors Taylor Burcham and Addie Hefel and sophomore Gracie Furlong. Furlong, Hefel and Burcham average double-digit points.
➜ Galena’s coach is ... Jamie Watson, who boasts a 228-99 record in 12 seasons overseeing the Pirates. That includes pushing them to last season’s Class 1A state runner-up trophy.
➜ The winner is ... Galena, 48-40. Watson said earlier this week the Pirates have had their eye on Okawville for a while in anticipation of a meeting like this. That preparedness will serve them well.
Christopher (30-3)
vs. St. Thomas More (27-6)
11:45 a.m. Thursday
➜ Christopher’s top players are ... seniors Tori Crain, Jessica Gordon, McKensie Jackson and Emily VanHoorebeke and junior Amiah Hargrove. The 6-foot-2 Division I recruit Hargrove averages 25 points and 9.0 rebounds.
➜ Christopher’s coach is ... Hayden Carter, who is in his first season directing the Bearcats. Under the 25-year-old Pinckneyville native, Christopher’s only Class 1A loss this season is to Woodlawn on Jan. 30.
➜ St. Thomas More’s top players are ... seniors Ava Dickerson, Emma Devocelle, Maddy Swisher and Gianna Kreps and junior Ruari Quarnstrom. Swisher, Quarnstrom and Devocelle average double figures scoring.
➜ St. Thomas More’s coach is ... Erin Quarnstrom, who has aided the Sabers to a 46-19 record in two seasons at the helm. She also was a key player on the Gibson City girls’ 1993 Class A third-place state-finishing team.
➜ The winner is ... St. Thomas More, 54-49. The Sabers face a daunting task in trying to slow Hargrove, but they’ve proven effective at hampering post players all postseason long. As long as the offense continues to be assertive, STM can qualify for the title game.