Illinois will hold its on-campus media day on Friday afternoon, so beat writer Scott Richey offers three topics the sixth-year Illini coach might address:
Who will be the guy
this year on a nightly basis?
It’s a question with several potential answers. This Illinois team doesn’t have its Ayo Dosunmu or Kofi Cockburn. The leading scorer could easily change on a game-to-game basis. Terrence Shannon Jr. is certainly in line to be one of the top options, though. The Texas Tech transfer was the only Illini named to the Big Ten’s preseason All-Big Ten team released on Thursday. The expectation, then, is Shannon will be one of the top-10 players in the conference and do more than the 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists he averaged last season in Lubbock, Texas, with the Red Raiders.
Which player is primed for a breakout season?
Illinois will likely need both junior forward Coleman Hawkins and sophomore guard RJ Melendez to significantly increase their on-court contributions. Depending on which mock draft you follow, there are outside expectations that both will. Hawkins and Melendez have both been tabbed as potential second-round picks in the 2023 NBA draft, and they boast the kind of versatile skill set and game to make it happen. The 6-foot-10 Hawkins has shown flashes of his peak form but not consistently. The 6-7 Melendez might just need the opportunity after playing only 8.5 minutes per game as a freshman.
Will the Illini be more successful without Kofi Cockburn?During a full Big Ten season? Maybe not as much. Cockburn was a force the rest of the conference really failed to reckon with the last two years. But in the postseason? There’s a chance. Cockburn played at a consensus All-American level, but his 7-foot, 285-pound presence locked Illinois into a very specific style of play. There were fewer adjustments Underwood and his staff could make that wouldn’t throw the team into disarray. Leaning more on big guards and bigger wings should create more fluidity in how the Illini can play. Get ready for true position-less basketball in Champaign.