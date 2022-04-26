CHICAGO — Skyy Clark popped up off the bench a few times in celebration during the Jordan Brand Classic on April 15 at Hope Student Athletics Center.
Big plays by his Team Flight teammates got the five-star point guard on his feet. Future Illinois teammate Ty Rodgers’ tip dunk midway through the first quarter probably delivered the most emphatic emotion from another future Illini.
The rest of the game — much like the 90-minute practice the day prior — Clark stayed seated with future Arkansas forward Jordan Walsh on one side and future UCLA forward Adem Bona on the other.
Those three, along with three others on Team Air, were not available to play in the prestigious all-star game.
For Clark, it was a practical decision given he really hasn’t been at 100 percent health in the last eight-plus months. A torn ACL and meniscus in his left knee last July meant a dedicated rehab and recovery that got him back on the court in January for Montverde Academy (Fla.). A broken hand after that return meant missing the end of his senior season with the eventual GEICO Nationals champions, too.
So Clark had a rueful smile on his face when asked about being forced to watch as some of the top players in the country squared off against each other in Chicago. It was a stage where he could have proven himself post-injury and perhaps forestalled what will be a likely rankings drop when the book on the Class of 2022 is closed.
“It’s super tough,” Clark said. “ But I’m trying to get back healthy and get back ready for college next year so I can go and make an impact.”
Clark characterized his ongoing recovery as “great” but that it comes as a day-by-day process. Individual workouts are his lone recourse the rest of this spring before the 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard arrives in Champaign to start his college career.
Kenny Clark has watched his son handle the last eight-plus months better than he said he could have imagined.
“He never felt sorry for himself,” Kenny Clark said. “When he tore his knee up, after that initial shock, he was like, ‘What’s next? I’m going to get healthy and show everybody I can get healthy.’ He came back to the court in 5 1/2 months.
“He broke his hand, and they were saying he would be out eight weeks. He was back shooting in two weeks. It’s been rough — probably more rough for me than him because he’s such a strong person mentally and he can get through anything. But to say it wasn’t hard? It was hard. It was a lot.”
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said he isn’t concerned about Skyy Clark’s recovery from his knee injury. The shorter turnaround than normal from the initial injury and his return for Montverde Academy was a good sign.
“He’s an extremely strong young man,” Underwood said. “He’s got a great set of legs in terms of his quads. Those are really important in terms of the knee. It just takes a process and training and rehab. Skyy’s going to get that from the jump when he gets here.”
Adam Fletcher will lead that process. Skyy mentioned the Illinois strength and conditioning coach by name when he committed as one of the reasons he chose the Illini. Conversations with some of the current players only reinforced that opinion.
“They said he’s that guy,” Skyy said regarding Fletcher. “That he’s the best in the country at what he does. I saw his Instagram and the way he transforms bodies. I’m super excited to get up there with him. We’re the ones playing. If their bodies are feeling great and they have trust in him, then that only gives me more confidence in Coach Fletch.”
Fletcher’s influence on the program comes in what Underwood values most. The Illinois coach repeatedly calls his program a developmental one. The strength and conditioning piece is as important as the basketball piece.
“We sell that,” Underwood said. “We lift every single day. That’s different. It’s not what everybody does. Fletch is the best. I don’t have rankings to prove that, but he is literally the best at what he does. For a young guy to believe in that — especially a guy coming off an ACL and is still in recovery mode — to have a guy that’s that knowledgeable and that good should be a big factor. Fletch is obviously going to be huge in his development here — especially early.”
The 2022-23 season will be a chance for Clark to start over in a way. For Illinois, too, after injuries and illness ripped through the team the entirety of the past season.
“You hope you’ve got them all out of the way and you can put a smile on your face and hit the restart button and know you’ve got a fresh start,” Underwood said. “I think he’s excited about that. I think he’s excited to start training with Fletch and start to feel the mental part of, ‘Yeah, I’m back.’ As much physical as there is, there’s a mental component to that, as well.”