SEASON SO FAR
Illinois has split its first six dual matches of the season. The Illini earned wins against nonconference opponents Chattanooga and Buffalo and edged Wisconsin in its second Big Ten match of the conference season. The mixed bag of dual success isn’t deterring the Illini ahead of the second half of the season, which continued Saturday night against Purdue.
“Everyone’s looking up,” Zac Braunagel said. “Everyone’s wrestling tough, everyone’s got grit, winning last-second takedowns, getting pins right at the end of the period, right at the end of the match to win the dual. That’s huge and that’s stuff that the team can build on.”
THE ROAD AHEAD
Six of Illinois’ final seven matches are against ranked teams, with only Saturday night’s home match against Purdue against an unranked opponent.
The rest of Illinois’ opponents are ranked in the NWCA coaches’ poll and a road tilt at No. 3 Iowa State on Feb. 12 to end the regular season stands as the Illini’s toughest test. Three of Illinois’ final seven matches are at home, however, allowing the Illini to face No. 23 Maryland on Jan. 22 and No. 14 Nebraska on Feb. 3 within the confines of the State Farm Center. Then, it’s postseason time, with the Big Ten Championships set for March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
BATTLE TESTED
Illinois has momentum at the halfway point of the season. Braunagel was named both Big Ten and NCAA wrestler of the week on Jan. 11, becoming the first Illini since Joey Gunther in 2019 to capture the conference honor and the first wrestler in program to history to earn the recognition at the NCAA level.
Braunagel is 15-3 on the season at 197 pounds and also captured an individual title at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates on Dec. 30 along with Edmond Ruth.
Keep an eye on Lucas Byrd at 133 as well. The redshirt sophomore was fifth at last season’s NCAAs.