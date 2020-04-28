CHAMPAIGN — Oluwole Betiku Jr. went seven rounds without hearing his named called in last week's NFL draft. Then Saturday night and all of Sunday and Monday passed without the former Illinois defensive end landing as an undrafted free agent with one of the 32 NFL teams.
Betiku got the chance he was looking for Tuesday when the New York Giants announced they had signed the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end and nine other rookie free agents. Betiku is the first former Illini to sign following the 2020 draft.
Giants officially announce 10 free agent signings among roster movesRead ⤵️— New York Giants (@Giants) April 28, 2020
Betiku played just one season at Illinois after arriving in Champaign last summer as a graduate transfer from USC. The Lagos, Nigeria, native dealt with injury issues during his time with the Trojans, and didn't escape the 2019 season unscathed either. Betiku ultimately appeared in 10 games for the Illini. He made nine starts at defensive end and missed the final three games, including the Redbox Bowl, with an injury.
Betiku finished his lone season at Illinois with 36 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks and seven quarterback hurries. He earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors in the process. Most of Betiku's production came during the nonconference portion of the schedule, as he totaled 16 tackles, 7 1/2 tackles for loss, six sacks and five quarterback hurries against Akron, UConn and Eastern Michigan.