CHARLESTON — Both Jackson Gilbert and Deangelo Hughey will compete in multiple events during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A boys’ track and field state championships.
Gilbert, an Urbana senior, and Hughey, a Mahomet-Seymour junior, made this happen via their performances during Friday’s preliminary stage at O’Brien Stadium on the Eastern Illinois University campus.
That’s not all these two young men share in common. They’re also both members of the Champaign-based Vipers Track Club when not participating with their respective high school programs.
“It adds another little teammate rivalry,” said Gilbert, a future University of Illinois men’s track and field athlete. “We push each other to get better and better.”
“We both are chill with each other,” Hughey added. “We know we’re both in the top for the 400 meters.”
That particular event caused a headache for both young men on Friday morning and early afternoon. Hughey ran in the second of three 2A preliminary flights and authored a time of 48.98 seconds.
Blisteringly fast, and good enough to win his heat and automatically qualify him for Saturday’s final.
Gilbert then ran in the third and final flight. He crossed the finish line in 49.50, another exceptional clocking. And also strong enough to win his heat and automatically move on to Saturday’s final.
This is when things got weird for the two, who each ran in the fifth lane during their back-to-back heats.
Hughey was informed before he even left the artificial grass alongside the big blue track that he had been disqualified from the event for a lane violation.
Until he wasn’t.
“They had a change of information, and they actually said I wasn’t DQ’d,” Hughey said. “Someone else was the one who got DQ’d.”
That someone was Gilbert, unbeknownst to Hughey at the time.
“They said I might’ve stepped in someone’s lane,” Gilbert said. “There’s no yellow flags (from on-track officials), which usually means nothing’s happened.”
But the ruling eventually stuck.
Gilbert is out of the 400 — as the 2A reigning state champion — and Hughey enters Saturday’s final as its top seed.
Both athletes learned of this reversal of fortunes before jumping into the starting blocks for separate preliminary flights of the 200.
“I felt so much in relief,” Hughey said. “I thanked God. I was like, ‘I’m in it. I’m still in it.’ And when I ran the 200, I executed pretty well.”
Hughey’s 200 time of 21.83 was fourth-best on Friday, and second-best in his flight.
One of the three individuals ahead of Hughey? None other than Gilbert, who logged the best prelims time at 21.51.
“I said, ‘All right, let me get done with my business … then we’ll handle the 400,’” said Gilbert, who placed fourth in last year’s 200 state final. “I don’t want the 400 to make the rest of my day go bad.”
Gilbert’s business additionally included taking the anchor leg of Urbana’s 1,600 relay unit.
He overpowered Cahokia freshman Corrion Raiford during the last 100 meters to give the Tigers a flight win at 3 minutes, 23.96 seconds, pairing with juniors Abraham Lenear, Cordaro Sims and Cedric Sabin.
“I think I was a little angry,” Gilbert said. “I saw that my teammates put me in a position to win, and they did just that, and I was able to come out with a win.”
Earlier on Friday, Gilbert teamed with Sabin, senior Marius Davis and junior Terrell King to win a heat of the 400 relay as well, qualifying for that event’s championship race on Saturday.
“Our 4-by-1, we already beat our old record, and we ran good (Friday) again,” Gilbert said. “The 400, I’m faster than I was last year. The 4-by-2 also ran very good, made finals (with a team of Lenear, King, Sabin and junior Makel Bell). ... I like this group a lot.”
Gilbert has plenty of past IHSA state meet experience.
In addition to his aforementioned results from the previous season’s showcase, he helped Urbana share third place in the 2021 2A team standings. Part of that success included him running on a state title-winning 400 relay.
Hughey’s not in quite the same boat. He wasn’t even involved in last year’s 2A state meet at O’Brien Stadium.
Now he’s running in four preliminary events, also anchoring the Bulldogs’ 400 and 1,600 relay entries on Friday.
“I give all my thanks to Vipers,” Hughey said. “Coach (Marques) Lowe … he’s a super-great coach. I recommend all you guys reach out to him and give him all the thanks because he put me here.”
Lowe no doubt will be observing Hughey’s exploits in Saturday’s 200 and 400 finals.
Especially in the 400. Because Lowe also is Kankakee High’s coach, and Kays junior Jayon Morrow is joining Hughey in that championship lineup.
“I’m really excited,” Hughey said. “I give all my praise to God every time I’m stepping out on the track. Every event, I’m always praying to God. Then I run my own race, and show out and perform well.”