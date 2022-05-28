CHARLESTON — Among the very last items an athlete hopes to experience is an injury during a practice or exhibition event.
Potentially robbing the competitor of a chance to show off on a bigger stage.
Urbana junior Jackson Gilbert faced that reality at last week’s News-Gazette Honor Roll boys’ track and field meet, in which he came up limping after the 400-meter relay on his school’s track.
The problem: a balky right hamstring.
“At sectionals, I was pretty worried because I felt a little pain,” Gilbert said. “(I was thinking) if this doesn’t go away, it’s going to hurt a lot in these two days at state. Because state’s not forgiving.”
The Tigers’ star sprinter persevered through his team’s sectional and qualified for two events in Friday’s Class 2A state preliminaries.
And he’ll be a championship contender in both during Saturday’s finals at Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium.
Gilbert won his heat in the 400-meter dash to automatically advance in that event, and he logged the fourth-best time in the 200 to earn a second title-day berth.
“I felt great about the 400. … I still feel good. I’ve still got a little more left in that 4,” Gilbert said. “Then the 200, that 4-200 double is just very difficult on me. Legs are feeling it. But I think I’ve still got more in me.”
If Gilbert’s leg still is nagging him even a little, it didn’t show in his form while streaking down the bright-blue track under increasingly cloudy skies on Friday.
“I’m pretty much as good as I can be,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of therapy, been stretching out a lot, making sure my hamstrings and quads are all working like they’re supposed to.”
Gilbert’s workload in Charleston this year is a bit different than what he put himself through last season.
In helping Urbana to a share of third place in the 2021 Class 2A team standings — marking the program’s first state trophy since 1942 — Gilbert anchored a championship-winning 400 relay and claimed third place in the 400.
The Tigers’ only state-advancing foursome this season was in the 3,200 relay. The quartet of senior Park Mitchell and juniors Julio Angrave, Jack Lusakembi and Kelenna Onyemere qualified for Saturday’s final with an 11th-place clocking of 8 minutes, 22.77 seconds.
So Gilbert could focus solely on his individual exploits. Albeit with a flicker in the back of his mind about Urbana possibly snagging another big IHSA trophy.
Listening to Gilbert talk about his 400-200 double, it sounds as though he longs for the days of running the 400 relay followed by the individual 400.
“The 400, in my opinion, is one of the most taxing events on your legs. Because it’s basically 400 meters straight sprinting, and your body feels it real bad,” Gilbert said. “And you’ve got about 50 minutes before you have to run a hard 200. And 200s, the last 50 (meters) is the most important part of the race.
“When you’re running that last 50, that 400 meters you sprinted 50 minutes before is in your legs, and it just starts hurting.”
Combine the hamstring pain Gilbert previously was feeling — pain that could return at a moment’s notice — and it adds even more clout to Gilbert’s pair of state finals qualifications on Friday.
“The lower part of it got super tight, so it made my whole knee basically start burning and hurting,” Gilbert said. “It really helps my confidence and makes me feel good (to perform the way I did). My body’s ready to do what it wants to do and run as fast as it can for a total of 600 meters, and see what places I can get. Confidence is good now that I felt no pain.”
Discussing the Tigers’ state-champion 400 relay of last season brings about “bittersweet” emotions for Gilbert, who was joined on the unit by now-graduated Daniel Mboyo and Jeremiah Hamilton plus current sophomore Cedric Sabin.
“The 4-by-1 is just a good starter race,” Gilbert said. “It’ll get you warmed up, won’t get you that tired because it’s just a flying 100 meters. It’s not that bad. And if it’s the 4-by-1, more of your teammates are here running with you. That’s more competitive and fun.
“We’ll be back next year with the 4-by-1. Mark my word.”
Perhaps Terrell King can be part of a state-qualifying Tigers 400 relay tandem next spring.
The sophomore posted a time of 22.43 in Friday’s 200 preliminaries. He narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final, landing in 12th place, with nine athletes advancing.
“It really makes it so much better,” Gilbert said of King also being at O’Brien Stadium. “We both worked the whole year together, training each other, wanting to get to this situation. … It makes the team feel good, so then you get more people to come next year.”
Gilbert was overshadowed, to an extent, by Mboyo and Hamilton at the previous state meet. It’s easy to understand why, since Mboyo won the 2A long jump championship and Hamilton won the 200 state title.
Gilbert is his team’s grizzled veteran this time around. And he projects to hold the same position in 2023.
It’s a role he is relishing now.
“It really makes me feel good about myself because that’s my goal,” Gilbert said. “I’m trying to get my name out there. I’m trying to run as fast as I can, and then go to state. And maybe go to college after state.
“I want people to know my name, and know Urbana is a powerhouse in track and field.”