URBANA — Jackson Gilbert knows what it feels like to be an individual state champion.
It’s a distinction he earned as a junior at last year’s IHSA Class 2A boys’ track and field finals, when he covered 400 meters around Eastern Illinois’ O’Brien Stadium’s blue track in 47.48 seconds to claim a state title.
The Urbana senior also is familiar with what’s required to help his team experience success at the state meet.
And Gilbert is a bit more interested in talking about that as his indoor season begins to ramp up.
“I want a team trophy,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got the people for that. If everyone stays healthy and we all compete and do what we need to get done and do those little things that no one else is doing, we’ll be able to get a team trophy. Because that’s the overall goal.”
Gilbert’s sophomore season with the Tigers ended with him helping the program to its first team state trophy since 1942, as Urbana earned a share of third place in 2A with East St. Louis at the 2021 state meet in Charleston.
Among Gilbert’s contributions to that output were anchoring a first-place 400 relay and ranking third in the 400 state final.
“We were at a high, and Urbana’s never really had that in that many years,” Gilbert said. “Now we know what it actually takes to get to that top-three trophy range.
“And I think we’ve got the people here. No offense to the squad two years ago, I think we’re a better team overall. We’ll be able to do very well this year.”
Gilbert anticipates a few underclassmen stepping up in the sprints department, namely juniors Cedric Sabin and Terrell King. Sabin also competed on that aforementioned 2021 state-champion 400 relay. Urbana’s distance-running wing has excelled of late, with Gilbert citing senior Julio Angrave and juniors Hudson Coady and Cordaro Sims as likely top performers. Gilbert also looks to senior Tyler Marcum as a promising jumper.
“They’re hungry and they’re talented, and they’re ready to go,” Tigers coach Forrest Farokhi said. “I’m just trying to have fun every workout, week to week, and hoping medals and trophies are on the horizon.”
But what about Gilbert’s individual missions? He hasn’t forgotten about them. In fact, he’s only enhancing them after capturing that 400 state title last spring.
“I want to break a couple records I’m reaching for. I was 1 or 2 (tenths of a second) off the state record (47.31), so I really want to touch that, get fast,” Gilbert said. “I’m going for the 2(00) and the 8(00) (school records) this year, but those aren’t as big because those aren’t my main events.
“I’m dreaming. I’ve got big dreams. You’ve got to dream it to make it happen.”
Gilbert also needs to be healthy, something he’s harping on amid recovery from a soccer injury to his left hip.
It caused him to accept a reduced workload in Urbana’s Feb. 25 indoor meet at Mt. Zion.
Gilbert called Saturday’s indoor meet at the Armory on the University of Illinois campus “a big opener,” as he planned to compete in both the 60 and 200.
“I think (the injury) came from the soccer motion, which is a lot of side-to-side motion,” said Gilbert, a News-Gazette All-Area boys’ soccer first-teamer as a defender earlier this school year. “Even though I got a little injured with soccer because of side motions, I got a lot stronger doing other motions than just the track motions. It’s all about being a better athlete as a whole.”
Enhancing his athleticism could allow Gilbert to win more than one 2A state individual event in Charleston later this year. At least he hopes so, after ranking fourth in the 200 during the 2022 state meet.
“I think I can win the 4 and the 2,” Gilbert said. “This time I’ll be more mentally prepared because with the 400 I was at such a high when I went 47.4. I didn’t really focus on the 2 enough. This year I’ve got everything locked in.”
Once his high school career concludes, Gilbert will join first-year coach Petros Kyprianou’s Illinois men’s track and field program. Gilbert will be one of two Urbana alumni on that roster, joining 2021 graduate Daniel Mboyo.
Mboyo won the 2021 2A boys’ long jump state title and joined Gilbert and Sabin on the state-champion 400 relay.
“U of I really wasn’t texting me until the new (coaching staff) came, and they just bonded with me,” Gilbert said. “It’s like a second family when I go to college.”
Gilbert isn’t looking ahead to his time as an Illini quite yet, though.
He’s got a family at Urbana that he wants to focus on helping first.
“Couldn’t ask for anything better. He’s extremely humble. When you see him walking around the halls, he’s just a regular kid,” Farokhi said. “(He) has just got this quiet, beautiful energy to him. I think that resonates with people around the building.”