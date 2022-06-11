PEORIA — It hadn’t happened through the first 32 games this spring.
Mahomet-Seymour softball went that long without experiencing a shutout on offense, riding that streak all the way to Friday’s Class 3A state semifinal versus St. Ignatius.
The Bulldogs accumulated low scoring totals along the way. Even in postseason games, such as their 2-0 sectional semifinal victory versus Springfield last week.
But seeing a zero in their runs column at a game’s conclusion was a completely foreign experience for this group.
Until Wolfpack senior pitcher Ellie Giles came along.
The Belmont signee struck out the first 17 batters she faced in consistently rainy conditions at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex, stifling the M-S attack and guiding St. Ignatius to a 3-0 victory on Friday afternoon.
“We knew she was going to be a tough pitcher coming in,” first-year Bulldogs coach James Heinold said. “She showed us she was good. She got us swinging at a lot of pitches out of the zone and kept us off-balance during the whole game. We just weren’t able to gain any traction.”
If Giles’ stat line sounds familiar, it’s because M-S senior pitcher Karley Yerlger performed the exact same feat — 17 strikeouts across her first 17 hitters — in the aforementioned sectional game versus Springfield.
This time around, the Bulldogs (27-6) were on the wrong side of a dominant pitching effort.
“We need to forget about these past at-bats,” said Yergler, who threw a complete game in the circle for M-S on Friday. “We haven’t seen a pitcher with that kind of movement all year, so it obviously was hard for us to adjust. We just need to have the mindset of being able to adjust.”
The Wolfpack (29-8-1) advances to Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. state championship against Lemont (33-6). The Bulldogs will attempt to split their two state games when they play Antioch (29-4) in the 9 a.m. third-place game. Lemont beat Antioch 3-1 in Friday’s first 3A state semifinal.
“Hold your head up high. Be proud of what you’ve accomplished this year,” Heinold said when asked about his postgame message to the team. “They’ve done some outstanding things, and our season’s not over. This is not how our story ends.”
Friday’s chapter seemed likely to include a pitchers’ duel against St. Ignatius. Yergler carried a 0.54 earned run average and 354 strikeouts into the game, while Giles countered with a 0.51 ERA and 441 strikeouts.
Neither pitcher held the upper hand through three innings.
Giles kept things simple, striking out 10 batters during that stretch. She hit double digits because Bulldogs freshman Maddie Logsdon managed to reach first base on a third-strike passed ball in the third inning.
“She’s been definitely our rock on the mound,” Wolfpack coach Allison Heraty said. “She’s just phenomenal in controlling the pitches. … Just really commanding.”
Yergler wasn’t quite as overwhelming, but she sent down the first nine St. Ignatius hitters in order. The M-S defense provided some assistance within those three innings to back up their ace.
After St. Ignatius freshman Sophia Fredericks hit a short pop up, M-S junior catcher Kenadi Granadino leaped out from behind home plate and hauled in the catch while sliding on her knees along the turf field.
When St. Ignatius sophomore Caroline Leavy hit a line drive that seemed destined for right field, M-S freshman second baseman Madi White used all of her 5-foot frame to haul to make the catch on the run.
And when St. Ignatius junior Lizzy Nejman dropped down a bunt, White alertly covered first base when senior Abby Akers rushed from her position to scoop up the groundball. Akers turned and threw accurately to White for the out.
“Defense was all I could’ve asked for,” Yergler said. “We had a big talk about that before the game, about not being lazy on defense and making sure our defense was its best. They did exactly that.”
Yergler chipped in on that front when she snared a hard line drive off sophomore Abby Lee’s bat in the fifth inning with runners on second and third.
After securing the ball, Yergler briefly paused but still managed to throw out senior Grace Van Pelt leaning off third base.
It was one of two double plays the Bulldogs turned on the day. The other happened in the sixth inning, when Granadino again caught a pop-up in front of home plate. She then doubled off freshman Samantha Steinhofer at first base.
“If I’m being honest, I wasn’t even looking,” Yergler said when asked about her line drive catch. “I just stuck my glove up and looked away, and I felt it in my glove.”
But Yergler and her teammates couldn’t hold down the Wolfpack entirely.
Lee led off the fourth inning with a double to left field. Fredericks scarified her to third base. Steinhofer then struck out, but the ball scooted past Granadino and to the backstop.
This allowed Lee to score the only run St. Ignatius needed and hand M-S an early 1-0 deficit.
Van Pelt provided two runs of offensive insurance from her lineup’s No. 8 spot, singling home a run in the fifth inning and tripling home another in the seventh to account for the 3-0 score.
Yergler ended up allowing four hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out eight.
“She is a senior, so she’s been here. She’s experienced,” Heraty said of Van Pelt. “We’re just waiting for that one kid. Every game it’s different. Every game it’s our fourth hitter, our fifth hitter and now our eighth hitter. It’s just a play by committee, and she came up big for us.”
The Bulldogs also turned to the back end of their lineup to avoid being no-hit by Giles.
With one out in the sixth inning, White stepped into the batter’s box.
As a left-handed slap hitter, White runs up in the box and lunges forward toward the pitcher with each of her swings.
This allowed the No. 9 hitter in the M-S lineup to make more consistent contact versus Giles than her teammates could achieve.
White engaged Giles in lengthy plate appearance, forcing Giles to throw more than 10 pitches. In fact, the at-bat was interrupted by a short rain delay.
White eventually ended it by sending a 3-2 pitch over the infield’s left side for a single.
“I was so, so happy for her. I was so proud of her,” Yergler said. “I knew she could do it. The whole at-bat she kept us all on our toes, and I knew she would come through winning that at-bat.”
A longer rain delay — lasting about one hour — followed White’s single.
M-S hoped it could use the break to create a bit of a rally against Giles.
“We were thinking about the rain delay and what’s that going to mean for us coming back on the field,” Heinold said. “How’s the other team going to respond after the rain delay? How are we going to respond?”
Giles answered the former question emphatically. She struck out the final five batters she faced, establishing a 3A single-game state tournament record with 22 strikeouts.
“Right away our discussion is, ‘We can’t control (the weather). We’ve got to stay focused,’” Heraty said. “I don’t worry about her mentality.”
Despite this loss, the Bulldogs will bring home the first-ever IHSA softball state trophy in program history on Saturday after their game with Antioch at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
For Yergler and the rest of her teammates, it offers one last chance to appreciate the storybook season M-S has created this spring.
“It’s awesome,” Yergler said. “This has been such a great experience with this team. I love them all so much. … I know we aren’t coming home with a first or second (place) trophy. But still, being here at all, it’s so amazing and it’s all I could’ve asked for.”