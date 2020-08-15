SAVOY — Kendall Gill knows a thing or two about playing for an Illinois men’s basketball team receiving a serious level of preseason hype. The Flyin’ Illini checked in at No. 9 in the first Associated Press Top 25 poll of the 1988-89 season, peaked at No. 1 for a week in late January and finished the year in the Final Four.
Sixteen years later, the 2004-05 team had a similar run. Started at No. 5 in the preseason poll, peaked at No. 1 for 15 weeks after beating Wake Forest in early December and wound up in the national championship game.
Sixteen years after that? Brad Underwood’s fourth Illinois team is widely seen as a consensus top-10 team in the country heading into the 2020-21 season. And Gill has some advice for Ayo Dosunmu and Co. when it comes to sky high preseason expectations appearing from every direction.
“Pretend like they don’t exist,” Gill said earlier this week while back in town for his annual golf outing in support of Cunningham Children’s Home. “We didn’t pay any attention to all of the hype we got before the season in ’89. All we knew was we lost to Villanova the year before and we should have gone further in the NCAA tournament. That’s the same thing these guys have to do.
“I think these guys are going to come in hungry. I don’t think they’re going to fall victim to the hype. I think they’re going to be ready to go.”
Gill got a sneak peak at how ready Illinois might be — at least in Dosunmu’s case — a couple weeks ago. Dosunmu’s uncle lives next door to Gill, and the Illinois guard was getting shots up in the backyard.
“He looked pretty good,” Gill said. “He looked like he got a little more muscular — looked like he matured a little bit. I’m looking for big things from him.”
Gill is looking for big things from the Illini as a whole. Dosunmu’s decision to return for his junior year followed by Kofi Cockburn opting to do the same and run it back as a sophomore raised the floor and ceiling for Illinois’ potential in 2020-21. Gill sees the Illini at the top of the Big Ten.
“If the season does happen, it’s great for us,” Gill said. “We get to watch top-level basketball once again at U of I, as we did last year. I think we saw it last year, but now we get to see that team with another year of maturity and one of the best players in the country in Ayo leading this team.
“It puts us back where we’re supposed to be where we could pencil going to the NCAA tournament each and every year. I think we can do that with this team. When they do reach the NCAA tournament and have another year like they did this year, it’s going to do wonders for our recruitment.”
Brad Underwood and his Illinois coaching staff has hit frequently on the recruiting trail, following up Dosunmu in 2018 and Cockburn in 2019 with a 2020 class headlined by a pair of top-40 guards in Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo. Dosunmu’s return, though, could change things for Miller, who won a state title with Dosunmu in 2018 at Morgan Park.
“I know Adam probably thought Ayo was going to leave and he would step up right into that position,” Gill said. “He’s got to look at this year as a year of him getting experience. He’s going to have an apprenticeship under one of the best players in the Big Ten. With that one year under your belt, you’re going to gain all kind of knowledge just watching Ayo and seeing what he does and seeing how he progressed.”
Dosunmu emerged in 2019-20 as one of the top players in the Big Ten. The 6-foot-5 guard raised his production nearly across the board, made a habit of knocking down game-winning or at least decisive late-game jump shots and wound up a First Team All-Big Ten selection.
Gill understood why Dosunmu was seemingly all-in on pursuing the next stage of his basketball career in the NBA. The former Illini — and former first-round draft pick — also understood why Dosunmu opted to return for another season in Champaign.
“Who knows when the draft is going to be in the NBA?” Gill said. “Who knows what the environment is going to be in the NBA? That’s one of the things Coach (Lou) Henson taught me. When I was about to sign my first contract I called Coach Henson because I was a holdout. Coach Henson said, ‘Kendall, take the security.’
“I think Ayo took the secure path coming back to U of I. He didn’t get a chance to experience the NCAA tournament. He didn’t get a chance to experience the winning that this team I believe is going to do under Coach Underwood.”
Gill said Cockburn made the right decision in returning to Illinois for another season, too. While Cockburn has posted video to social media this summer showing him knocking down three-pointers in a workout environment, he’s still more of a throwback center in the vein of Patrick Ewing, Hakeem Olajuwon, Brad Daugherty and David Robinson — Gill’s examples — than he is a more modern day, stretch-the-floor center.
“I think that Ayo and Kofi, in order to improve their draft stock, need to have big years,” Gill said. “That’s what they need to be focused on — I’m going to be the best I can possibly be to increase my value. That’s just better for the whole team.”