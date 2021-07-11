CHAMPAIGN — Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could stop the Kendall Gill Golf Benefit last year.
The annual event was postponed to mid-August and featured a slightly altered format with no sit-down luncheon or post-outing dinner, but a 31st straight summer outing was still held in support of Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana.
The former Flyin’ Illini guard will be back at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy on Monday for the 32nd annual outing that has raised more than $550,000 in now three-plus decades to benefit Cunningham Children’s Home. That included raising more than $30,000 last year despite the pandemic.
“Honestly, I thought our streak was going to be in jeopardy because of the pandemic,” Gill said in an appearance on ‘Illini Pella Saturday SportsTalk,’ on WDWS 1400-AM. “Thanks to the staff at Cunningham, they figured out a way to keep the event going and it turned out to be a success.”
“We have another great turnout. People continue to support the outing because of Cunningham Children’s Home. It’s such a good cause,” Gill continued. “We want to thank all the participants for continuing to come year after year after year. We’ve had some people who have been there all 32 years. I’m just happy to come back to my second home in Champaign-Urbana and help out Cunningham Children’s Home in any way I can.”
Like last year, the outing will go off in two waves with an 11:30 a.m. shotgun start on the Blue Course and a 1 p.m. shotgun start on the Orange Course. Gill, along with Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood, will speak to both groups before they play.
This will be the second outing without Gill’s college coach at Illinois, Lou Henson. The Hall of Fame coach, who was a central figure in the outing for its first three decades, died about three weeks before last year’s postponed outing.
Henson’s wife, Mary, though, is set to attend Monday’s festivities, and Gill is eager to see her.
“The golf outing wouldn’t be the same — of course, it’s not the same without Coach Henson — but it really wouldn’t be the same if Mrs. Henson wasn’t there as well,” Gill said. “We’ll have her parking space for her like we always do.
“I don’t know how many golf outings pro athletes have that have lasted as long as the Cunningham one has lasted, but I’m proud that we’ve hung in there this long. … It’s just a special event for me.”
Gill, a 15-year NBA veteran who was the fifth overall pick in the 1990 draft, just finished another season as a Chicago Bulls pregame and postgame analyst on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls don’t have their own first-round pick — it was traded to Orlando in a deal to land Nikola Vucevic — but Gill has kept up with where Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu might land in the 2021 NBA draft. Dosunmu is vying to become the first Illini selected in the NBA draft since Meyers Leonard went 11th to the Portland Trail Blazers in 2012.
“I’m surprised he’s so low on the draft boards,” said Gill, who is 21st all-time in Illini history with 1,409 points while Dosunmu wrapped up his career 12th in school history with 1,504 points. “I would think that he would be a top five pick the year that he had. Unfortunately, I’ve seen his name low first round or early second round. That could be a possibility if the Bulls can swing a deal or if he falls down to the Bulls. Absolutely, I would take him in a heartbeat. He’s 6-foot-5, a combo guard that could play the point guard position. Absolutely.”