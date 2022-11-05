Get to know … the Tri-County Titans
Pregame warmup: The Titans finished 27-4 last season, including a perfect 9-0 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Longtime head coach Joe Morrisey returns four starters from last season’s team and will launch another season at the helm at St. Joseph-Ogden on Nov. 14.
Coach speak: Three questions with Joe Morrisey
What are your expectations for this season?
“I returned four starters from last year. We lost a big piece in Bella Dudley who (now plays at Millikin) so we’re looking right now to find (our fifth starter) and develop some kind of bench. I’ve got Thaylee Barry back, starting point guard last year. Kaylin Williams and Kenzie Hails are my two post players and I got Josie Armstrong back, she’ll be a three-year starter as a junior. So I guess I’ve got a pretty good group coming back.”
What are your biggest strengths this year?
“I think we’re different than we have been in the past. I have a veteran team. I’ve got four veterans and then I’m pretty young after that. I’ve got five freshmen, five sophomores and a couple of new juniors that have played basketball for me … we’re young, but I think I have some athletes at the freshman level that are going to help us down the road and you know, and just, it’s going to take a little bit of time to find out where we’re at. We’ve usually been a fast bunch and pressed and ran and at times, we’re going to do things a little bit different this year, but we’ll figure that as we go.”
What makes this team different from Tri-County teams of years’ past?
I think we’re going to do some different things. I’ve been a press guy and we’re going to mix things up, a little bit of man, some 2-3 zone. Size-wise, we’ve got three girls that are (taller than six foot) and then finding that fifth piece to fit in that goes with those other ones is kind of what we’re doing.
30-second timeout: Roster and scheduling info
Key Players: Senior point guard Thaylee Barry should factor in on both sides of the ball, from ball handling and distributing on offense to leading the Titans’ press on the defensive end.
Senior forward Kaylin Williams ranked second among returners with 7.1 points per game last season while also snagging 6.1 rebounds a game. A four-year starter, she’ll anchor the bottom of the team’s 1-3-1 zone while also getting more active outside than in seasons’ past.
Junior guard Josie Armstrong will be among the Titans’ top scoring options in her third season in the starting rotation. Armstrong returns a team-best 7.8 points per game in 2021-22 and also chipped in 3.2 steals per game on the defensive side of the ball.
Schedule breakdown: The Titans face St. Joseph-Ogden, Centennial and Mahomet-Seymour to open the season against three much larger schools. They’ll also face difficult games at Charleston’s annual tournament, playing the host Trojans along with Effingham, Danville, Jacksonville and Teutopolis. In non-tournament play, home matchups against nonconference opponent Salt Fork on Jan. 7 and against Lincoln Prairie Conference foe Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond loom large on the Titans’ schedule.
Joey Wright