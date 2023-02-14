GIBSON CITY — Addy Martinie netted eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter on Monday, helping top-seeded St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball break a 30-30 tie through three quarters en route to a 43-34 victory against seventh-seeded Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a Class 2A regional semifinal on the Falcons’ floor.
SJ-O (15-15) also garnered 11 points from Addison Frick and nine points from Kaytlyn Baker against GCMS.
The Spartans qualify for Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final against Hoopeston Area back in Gibson City.
GCMS (10-20) was paced by Savannah Shumate’s 10 points plus seven points apiece from Sophia Ray and Reagan Tompkins.
Hoopeston Area 46, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44. The fourth-seeded Cornjerkers (18-13) did just enough to defeat the sixth-seeded Panthers (9-21) in Monday’s second semifinal at Gibson City.
Bre Crose (11 points), Claire Dixon (10 points) and Maddie Barnes (nine points) keyed Hoopeston Area’s offense, while PBL was fueled by the 1-2 punch of Emily Robidoux (21 points, three three-pointers) and Trixie Johnson (20 points, 14 of 15 from the free-throw line).
Class 2A Momence Regional
Oakwood 49, Iroquois West 46. Jaydah Arrowsmith tallied seven of her game-best 24 points in the third quarter for third-seeded Oakwood on Monday, allowing the Comets to overcome a 35-24 halftime deficit and secure a semifinal win against the fifth-seeded Raiders.
Arrowsmith drilled four three-pointers for the Comets (17-15), who gained 13 points from Addie Wright and will face second-seeded Bishop McNamara in Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final.
Ilyana Nambo (20 points, four three-pointers) and Shea Small (19 points, five threes) did the heavy lifting for IW (16-15).
Class 2A Paris Regional
Paris 46, Sullivan 36. Ninth-seeded Sullivan (12-21) couldn’t quite pull a semifinal upset of the top-seeded host on Monday.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 52, Tri-Valley 38. Claire Seal’s 28-point, 12-rebound double-double on Monday propelled the fourth-seeded Knights (20-9) to a semifinal win against the seventh-seeded Vikings.
Kailee Otto (eight points, six rebounds) and Charley Condill (seven points, 16 rebounds, six steals, four blocked shots) also stood out for ALAH, which faces Paris at 7 p.m. Thursday for a regional title.
Class 1A Arcola Regional
Tri-County 53, Okaw Valley 30. The second-seeded Titans jumped out to a 27-6 lead in the first quarter versus the eighth-seeded Timberwolves and rolled to a comfortable semifinal win.
Josie Armstrong piled up 29 points and tacked on six steals for Tri-County (24-6), which has won 11 games in a row. Kaylin Williams (six points, 10 rebounds), Thaylee Barry (six points) and Kenzie Hales (six points) all chipped in for the Titans, who will face Arcola at 7 p.m. Friday in the regional final.
Arcola 46, Central A&M 40. The third-seeded Purple Riders (20-8) held off a late push from the sixth-seeded Raiders on Monday and earned a semifinal win at home. Arcola led 22-15 at halftime and watched Central A&M pull ahead 33-32 with 6 1/2 minutes remaining.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
Tuscola 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 41. Three players reached double figures for the top-seeded Warriors (31-1) on Monday as they dispatched the seventh-seeded Buffaloes in a semifinal game in Catlin.
Sydney Moss led that trio with 17 points and was joined by Ella Boyer (14 points) and Harley Woodard (13 points). Tuscola draws Salt Fork in Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final.
G-RF (15-12) picked up a game-high 19 points from Kendall Roberts plus 13 points from Addi Spesard.
Salt Fork 47, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Alexa Jamison scored 30 points as she led the fourth-seeded Storm to a semifinal win against the fifth-seeded Trojans on Monday.
Brylie Smith added eight points for Salt Fork (20-7), which recorded its fourth win of the season over A-P (22-10).
Nearly all of the Trojans’ scoring came from Kyla Bullington, who powered to 15 points.
Class 1A Milford Regional
Cissna Park 58, Milford 17. Addison Lucht dropped 20 points on Monday as the top-seeded Timberwolves (26-5) blitzed the ninth-seeded Bearcats (6-26) in semifinal action.
Brooklyn Stadeli (12 points, six rebounds) and Mikayla Knake (seven points, four assists) also starred for Cissna Park, which will face Ridgeview in Friday’s 7 p.m. regional final.
Ridgeview 52, Lexington 50. The fourth-seeded Mustangs (13-18) qualified for the regional final by holding off the fifth-seeded Minutemen in Monday’s second semifinal.
Class 1A Mt. Pulaski Regional
Mt. Pulaski 53, Le Roy 27. The sixth-seeded Panthers (16-14) were outscored 11-2 in the second quarter, leading to a semifinal loss Monday against the second-seeded host.
Molly Buckles (10 points, four rebounds), Emily Bogema (nine points) and Haley Cox (five assists, four steals) were Le Roy’s leaders in defeat.
Cerro Gordo/Bement 53, Heyworth 40. The third-seeded Broncos (22-8) took care of business against the fifth-seeded Hornets in Monday’s second semifinal, advancing to Friday’s 7 p.m. regional title bout with Mt. Pulaski.
Class 1A Grant Park Regional
Watseka 53, Tri-Point 33. The second-seeded Warriors (23-7) handled the seventh-seeded Chargers in Monday’s semifinal, advancing to Thursday’s 7 p.m. regional final versus third-seeded host Grant Park.
Becca Benoit logged a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double for Watseka to go with eight points from Brianna Denault.