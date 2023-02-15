CHAMPAIGN — Addy McLeod was the hero Champaign Central girls’ basketball needed on Tuesday night.
The Winthrop signee tallied 32 points and dished six assists to key the fourth-seeded Maroons to a 62-60 win over fifth-seeded Bloomington in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Bloomington Regional.
“It was her kind of night,” Central coach Pancho Moore said.
Top-seeded and undefeated Lincoln (31-0) awaits the Maroons in Friday’s 7 p.m. regional final after the Railsplitters comfortably beat seventh-seeded Rantoul (3-19), by an 88-11 margin, in the semifinal game that preceded Central’s narrow triumph.
The Maroons (14-15) saw a nine-point lead erode late in the second half as the Purple Raiders (5-22) clawed to keep their season alive on their home floor.
“Just attacking,” Moore said. “We’ve been preaching that all season, attacking and free throws, and I think that was huge for us. We just kept driving, and we tend to go east to west and (Tuesday) we decided to go north to south and make (the officials) have to blow the whistles.”
Loreal Allen added 10 points for the Maroons, while Amina Robinson collected seven points.
Class 2A Prairie Central Regional
Prairie Central 57, Herscher 47. Chloe Sisco led the third-seeded Hawks on both sides of the ball, tallying 29 points and nine steals in a semifinal win Tuesday against the fifth-seeded Tigers.
Mariya Sisco grabbed 10 rebounds for the Hawks (20-7), who advanced to Friday’s 7 p.m. regional final against second-seeded Peotone.
Fourteen of Chloe Sisco’s points came in the second half, after the two teams entered halftime tied at 27.
Class 2A Warrensburg-Latham Regional
Unity 44, Warrensburg-Latham 36. Raegen Stringer dropped 25 points to power the third-seeded Rockets to a convincing semifinal win over the host and fifth-seeded Cardinals on Tuesday.
Lauren Miller added eight points for the Rockets (18-10), who will face second-seeded Pana for a regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Class 1A St. Thomas More Regional
St. Thomas More 64, Uni High 15. Top-seeded St. Thomas More looked comfortable in Tuesday’s semifinal win over ninth-seeded Uni High on its home floor.
The Sabers (23-6) started strong and never looked back, utilizing a 24-2 run in the first quarter to put the game out of reach. A 27-2 run in the third quarter solidified the result.
“It was a great game,” STM coach Erin Quarnstrom said. “A lot of my players that don’t see a lot of playing time in varsity games got to have an impact and play some solid minutes.”
Maddy Swisher paced the Sabers with 17 points, helming an attack that also saw 10 points from Emily Herges and eight points from Ruari Quarnstrom.
“We have a lot of confidence,” Erin Quarnstrom said. “It really kind of solidified them as a team. They felt like they played together, everyone got to play (and) people got to cheer for each other on the bench.”
Chizara Onyemere paced the Illineks (14-11) with six points.
The Sabers will face fourth-seeded St. Teresa in the regional championship game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
St. Teresa 62, Fisher 46. Seventh-seeded Fisher ended the opening quarter with a 25-10 deficit and was never able to recover as its season drew to a close during Tuesday’s second semifinal in Champaign.
Kallie Evans led the Bunnies (12-18) with 12 points, while Melina Luyando, Paige Hott and Kailey May scored eight points apiece.