Kathy Houpt spent Thursday morning and afternoon attempting to monitor the Class 1A girls’ tennis state tournament from four different locations in the Chicago suburbs.
Such is life for a coach in charge of a successful program.
Three of Houpt’s Danville athletes will keep playing in the event on Friday, with juniors Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne joined in that regard by St. Thomas More junior Maddy Swisher.
None of the four are eligible to win a state championship. But battling back to a fifth- or sixth-place medal still is in the cards.
And there’s even more on the line for Houpt’s Vikings, who hold sixth place in the 1A team standings through Thursday’s action with nine points. They’re just five points outside the top three.
“We have two groups still playing, and I said, ‘You can still win several matches. You can win this out on the backdraw,’” Houpt said. “I feel good about it. I think they’re excited to be playing (Friday).”
Ellis, seeded 13th in the singles bracket, defeated Ridgewood’s Maya Petryszak 6-3, 6-1 and Benton’s Taylor Moore 6-0, 6-2 before falling to the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Chicago University’s Emma Baker, by a 6-0, 6-0 margin.
Ellis competed Thursday at Vernon Hills High School, one of 11 sites for state play. Houpt said the day’s poor weather — a chilly temperature, wind and drizzling rain — seemed to most significantly affect Vernon Hills, as Ellis was pulled off the court “three or four times” during her opening match due to these negative conditions.
“That’s a hard situation to be in,” Houpt said. “She ... bounced right back and took care of it.”
Houpt described Baker, Ellis’ third foe, as “one of the most impressive players I’ve seen in a while.”
“Lexi had a great day,” Houpt said.
Ellis slides into the consolation bracket’s fourth round and will face Triad’s Jocelynn Carmody next.
Hotsinpiller and Towne, seeded ninth in the doubles draw, trumped Normal U-High’s Maggie Feely and Krithi Kandury 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and stormed past Fenwick’s Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris 6-3, 6-1 in the second round.
Seventh-seeded Macy Probst and Isabelle Hemmen of Teutopolis proved too much for Hotsinpiller and Towne to handle in the third round, as the Danville duo lost 6-0, 6-2.
“They had a very good day,” Houpt said. “The match against Teutopolis, they had a lot of close games. ... It was kind of a different level than they’ve had in a while.”
Hotsinpiller and Towne return to play Friday in the consolation bracket’s fourth round, in which they’ll take on Rochester’s Julia Musgrave and Reagan Martyn.
STM’s Swisher, meanwhile, put together a similar day to the aforementioned Danville trio. Seeded 11th in the singles bracket, Swisher defeated Teutopolis’ Grace Hoene 6-3, 6-1 in the first round and Metamora’s Hattie Timerman 7-5, 6-1 in the second round before coming up short to eighth-seeded Crystina Lee of Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6-1, 6-2 in the third round.
“She really battled and saw a lot of different styles, and it was interesting to see her adapt during the matches,” STM coach Scott Weakley said. “The final score (against Lee) doesn’t at all indicate how the match was played. It was a really good match.”
Similar to what Houpt said about Ellis’ third opponent, Weakley praised Swisher’s third rival as “a very smart player” who displayed good touch.
Swisher makes her way to the consolation bracket’s fourth round, though her opponent wasn’t determined Thursday. Three different matches need to be completed earlier in consolation play before Swisher knows who she’ll face next in the singles draw.
“She seems relieved she could rest a minute,” Weakley said. “She’ll come back competitive (Friday) and ready to go. She wants to do as well as she can.”
All other local state competitors have been eliminated from their respective draws.
In singles, Schlarman sophomore Maya Jenny finished 1-2 on the day and Danville sophomore Brooklynn Behrens posted an 0-2 ledger. Jenny defeated Chicago Christian’s Iijana Maier 6-2, 6-2 in the consolation bracket’s first round for her victory.
In doubles, the tandems of Centennial senior Aviv Sagiv and sophomore Sandhya Subbiah and Danville junior CiCi Brown and freshman Reese Rundle each produced a 1-2 record.
Sagiv and Subbiah dispatched Jerseyville Jersey’s Sabrina Ingram and Kate Jones 6-2, 7-5 in the consolation first round, while Brown and Rundle stumped Prairie Ridge’s Breanna Pollack and Grace Kerkbashian 6-1, 6-3 on the same stage.
STM seniors Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley finished 0-2 in the doubles draw.