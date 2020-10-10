Alex Amatyleon’s biggest takeaway from a 2020 girls’ tennis season that’s been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t have anything to do with his Mahomet-Seymour athletes or any of their competitors.
It has more to do with one of the sport’s key necessities.
“I’m going to make a few phone calls to get some courts here in Mahomet,” the second-year Bulldogs coach said. “It would be wonderful, not just for the program, but for the town itself.”
Amatyleon and his girls have spent the campaign working around pandemic-related practice time restrictions at some of their regular courts — Urbana’s Blair Park facility and the University of Illinois recreational courts. It’s led to unusual arrangements like a midday session at Champaign’s Lindsay Courts. Or a Friday evening gathering at either Lindsay or Champaign’s Spalding Park.
“Since I can’t drive the activity bus (because of pandemic restrictions), we have to wait for a school bus to shuttle us back and forth from the courts,” Amatyleon said. “And then all of our matches are away, so it’s been a very challenging year.”
Even so, Amatyleon has drawn 22 athletes, including his freshman daughter, Savannah, to his program in Year 2.
“The response I got, that 20 girls wanted to join the tennis team, is going to bode well,” he said. “I foresee us having a larger team next year.”
Seniors Amalie Fried, Gwen Tee and Emma Clements hold down the Bulldogs’ Nos. 1, 3 and 4 singles spots, respectively.
“Amalie is a very consistent player,” Amatyleon said. “She’s quick on her feet and understands court spacing very well. Emma Clements, only being her second year playing tennis and second year on the team, will be sorely missed next year.”
Junior Morgan Lee fills the No. 2 singles slot and, according to Amatyleon, “has come a long way with just understanding when to keep the ball in play and when to attack.”
These athletes will suit up for M-S when the Class 1A Champaign Central Sectional begins Friday at both Lindsay Courts and Blair Park. It’ll mark the end of the season, as the IHSA won’t host state tournaments in response to the pandemic.
“However we finish at sectionals is perfectly fine,” Amatyleon said. “I have no expectations of any kind because the reality is we’re just here to grow the program, play some strong sectional teams, have a good showing, hopefully, and have the girls have fun and just learn.”
Mix of personalities keys Falcons
Cortney Davis’ inaugural test as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ tennis coach was imposing a roster cut before the regular season began.
The first-year Falcons coach utilized tryouts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — because GCMS doesn’t have many courts to practice on, and as a means of safer bus travel.
Out of 15 athletes who threw their racket into the ring, Davis kept 12 on the final roster. Yet she found a way to lessen the blow on the three freshmen who fell short of making the team.
“I invited the three I cut to be managers on the team,” Davis said. “One of the freshmen (Katelynne Shockey) stayed with the team and she was our manager throughout the year, but we gave her a uniform, and she played at most of the matches. She is a very strong player.”
Davis is finding plenty of promise within her first group of players. Sophomore Katie Steidinger is GCMS’s No. 1 singles player after climbing as high as the No. 4 spot last year.
“It is hard and there is pressure to play the number one spot, but she’s earned it time and time again,” Davis said. “It’s such a great experience for her to play those excellent (opponents).”
Senior Grace Christensen serves as the Falcons’ No. 2 singles competitor, and as half of their No. 1 doubles tandem with junior London Hixson. Christensen also is a co-captain along with juniors Lexi Darbutt and Madison Brewer.
“Grace has such a positive attitude. She’s been that shining light throughout COVID,” Davis said. “(Darbutt and Brewer) have stepped up tremendously. They’re all different personalities, but it’s nice to see them work together and help everybody get through this trying season.”
Warriors flourish after postponements
Corrie Maulding’s third Watseka girls’ tennis team looked like it would fall short of filling all six singles spots.
“It was stressful when we started,” Maulding said. “We only had four girls, and one had never played.”
The misfortune of other fall sports, however, turned into Maulding’s gain. Six new athletes joined the team when volleyball, cheerleading and marching band were delayed in response to the pandemic.
“We got some really great girls to join the team,” said Maulding, who now oversees 10 individuals. “That’s been fantastic, and they’ve pushed our team a little bit.”
Maulding describes this as her favorite year of coaching thus far, despite the pandemic-related restrictions.
“(The team’s growth) is really great for Watseka, because where I grew up (Riverside, in Cook County) tennis was a big thing, and here it’s not,” Maulding said. “A lot of people don’t know there’s a tennis team here.”
Returnees like junior Ashton Peters and senior Emily Crosswell — each a team captain — mix nicely with promising newcomers such as junior Sydney McTaggart and senior Baylor Cluver. Returning sophomore Emma Simons has experienced a “night and day difference” in her game courtesy offseason efforts, while senior Bailie Rabideau returned to the team after one year away.
“(Peters and Crosswell) have been fantastic because it’s basically me coaching (the girls), so I’ve needed help,” Maulding said. “I told them, ‘I’ve got six people coming on the team that we need to teach how to play this sport in record time.’”
McTaggart is something of a natural, Maulding said, owing to her experience as a volleyball libero.
“I’ve never coached a kid who can read the ball as well as she can,” Maulding said. “And she goes for everything.”