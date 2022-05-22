CHARLESTON — Brianna Dixon appeared to be slipping down a familiar path.
The Rantoul junior admitted to struggling with her mental approach during Friday’s Class 2A girls’ track and field state preliminaries, specifically in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles.
On Saturday, it looked as though Dixon might again fall prey to the sport’s mental stress.
She and Geneseo’s Annie Wirth were the last two competitors standing in the 2A high jump championship, which occurred inside Eastern Illinois’ Lantz Fieldhouse because of inclement weather.
Wirth had cleared 5 feet, 8 inches on her first attempt. Dixon still was looking to get over the bar.
Dixon knocked over that bar on her first attempt. Then narrowly clipped it on her second try. Dixon wore the pain of the latter miss through a few tears running down her face as she picked herself up off the mat.
This turned out to be a bend-but-don’t-break moment for Dixon. With hundreds of fans circling the high jump pit amid thunderstorms delaying the outdoor running events, Dixon took her third and final bid at 5-8.
This time, she flung herself over the bar without even grazing it. Far different emotions enveloped Dixon. She leaped off the mat and jumped up and down repeatedly, all with a massive smile glued to her face.
“Crazy. I’m so happy right now,” said Dixon, who ultimately was the event’s runner-up after missing three tries at 5-9, which Wirth also cleared. “I placed third last year (and) now I’m second, so that’s a big improvement. I’m just overall proud of myself.”
Dixon again noted that Friday “messed up my mental.” Pulling a personal-best high jump out of herself completely flipped that vibe.
“I had cleared everything on my first attempt the whole time, so (my family) already kind of knew that as soon as I missed (at 5-8) my mental was going to start to go down,” Dixon said. “They were just like, ‘You’ve got it. Same jump as last time. Just make small corrections.’”
Dixon later went into O’Brien Stadium and put together a second-place 100-meter hurdles race (14.25 seconds) and a fourth-place 300 hurdles outing (44.89). She was the defending state champion in the former event.
By that point in the day, Dixon wasn’t especially happy or upset. She was just tired after earning the third, fourth and fifth IHSA state medals of her Eagles career.
“Constant jumping, along with my shins, it takes a toll on my body a lot of the time,” Dixon said. “I’ve been doing summer track, and I’ve been getting better and better. But ... I never thought I’d be able to put my name out there.”
★ ★ ★
Salt Fork wasn’t able to bring another team state trophy back to Catlin on Saturday. But the Storm had multiple performances worth appreciating.
Last year’s third-place outfit in Class 1A ranked fifth in the small-school team chase Saturday, garnering points out of five different events.
Senior Brynlee Keeran and junior Shelby McGee provided most of those points. Keeran placed second in triple jump with a leap of 36-31/2 and claimed fifth place in pole vault by clearing 11-53/4. McGee was the fourth-place triple jumper at 34-81/2 in addition to ranking fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.38.
“I’m pretty proud of myself for placing in both of my events,” said Keeran, who medaled in triple jump, pole vault and high jump last year. “I’m so proud of Shelby for pulling that out. ... I’m so proud of how far she’s come.”
“Absolutely blew away my expectations,” McGee added. “Pulling that fourth (in hurdles) and passing some of those girls who are amazing, talented athletes is crazy to me.”
The two Storm teammates harbored different feelings about being put inside Lantz Fieldhouse for their field events.
“I do not like doing indoors,” Keeran said. “Right before they started doing my pole vault heights, everyone had to get called into the (fieldhouse) because of lightning, so it was jam-packed and it was super hot.”
“I love indoors,” McGee countered. “I honestly prefer it when it comes to weather, so I don’t have to deal with it. ... I knew I would have that (edge) over everybody else.”
Senior Olivia Birge rounded out Salt Fork’s scoring by placing third in shot put with a toss of 38-93/4. She also placed 10th in discus.
According to Keeran, Birge is the reason all three of the girls, as well as sophomore Macie Russell in the 800 run, donned pink shorts to go with their gray uniform tops.
“She thought it’d be nice to have a bright color for our last meet, and I love them,” Keeran said. “I just got mine (Friday) night, because I totally forgot about it.”
★ ★ ★
Kate Ahmari‘s distance double at last year’s Class 1A state finals resulted in the Uni High athlete placing fifth in the 3,200 run and 11th in the 1,600 run.
Building upon a runner-up finish in the most recent 1A girls’ cross-country state championships, Ahmari showed how much she’s grown in one year with her track and field outcomes on Saturday.
She rated second in the 1,600 run (5 minutes, 10.29 seconds) and fourth in the 3,200 run (11:01.62). Her times were 5:33.43 and 11:41.83 at the 2021 state meet.
“I’m pretty proud of my races,” Ahmari said. “It was really nice to improve on my finishes from last year.”
Ahmari was sitting in the clerk’s tent that leads onto the O’Brien Stadium track, gearing up for her 3,200, when meet officials instituted a delay because of lightning.
“We were just about to go out,” she said. “I just tried to tell myself, ‘It’s the same thing. It’s no different. You’ve done this before. You can do it again.’”
★ ★ ★
St. Joseph-Ogden gave The News-Gazette coverage area its first running-event medal of Saturday’s action.
The Spartans’ 3,200 relay foursome of senior Ava Knap, sophomore Chloe Burkhalter, senior Kailyn Ingram and freshman Savanna Franzen stopped the clock at 9:49.37 to place fourth in Class 1A.
“It’s just honestly the best feeling to step to the line knowing that every single one of these ladies has got my back,” said Knap, a Gonzaga distance-running signee. “We’ve worked together through all of this ... and nothing feels better than getting that opportunity to run with them.”
Franzen anchored the relay and later placed sixth in the 1,600 run (5:13.71).
“I can’t even comprehend it,” Franzen said. “No matter how much you hurt, you just have to maintain your place.”
Ingram later ran on a 1,600 relay tandem that placed ninth with a time of 4:16.64.
“We rolled with the punches,” Ingram said. “I’d say all four of us are pretty prepared people in general, so when you put the four of us together we’re pretty on top of things.”
Burkhalter said the desire to send off Knap and Ingram with a strong performance made it even more important to perform well in the 3,200 relay.
“It’s impossible to think about what the team will be like without them,” Burkhalter said. “It’s our last race together, and that was sort of our motivation for running as hard as we did.”
★ ★ ★
Monticello junior Mabry Bruhn and Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior Trixie Johnson each performed a successful pass of multiple opponents in a critical situation Saturday.
For the second consecutive day, Bruhn’s moment to shine came in the Class 2A 3,200 relay.
In both Friday’s preliminary and Saturday’s final, Bruhn started the Sages’ second leg in 11th place. She boosted to fourth place in the former race.
In the latter, Bruhn outdid herself by moving up to third place before releasing the baton to senior Kyara Welter. Monticello ultimately placed sixth with a time of 9:49.78. Seniors Clara Rudolph and Rachel Koon also were involved.
“(Saturday) was definitely more fun than (Friday),” said Bruhn, who also placed sixth in the 800 run with a time of 2:18.64. “The atmosphere is just so much more electric. We did a really good job at staying close to the pack, so with each handoff to a fresh, new girl, it was really nice to be able to go and attack that pack. And that’s what I tried to do.”
Johnson pushed herself from 11th place to sixth place over the final 400 meters of last season’s 2A 800 run final.
On Saturday, with the Panthers now participating in the 1A meet, Johnson again picked off a few foes during her second lap en route to a fourth-place clocking of 2:18.23.
“I always have a better finish when I go out a little more conservative,” Johnson said. “I just had to trust the process. I don’t think I’ve ever finished that strong in an 800 before.”
Johnson was dealing with an illness leading into last week’s sectional meet but gutted through her state-qualifying race to earn a spot in Charleston.
“I’m really proud of that,” Johnson said, “and I’m glad I finally found my kick again.”
★ ★ ★
Alexis Wike departed from O’Brien Stadium last season without advancing to the Class 1A high jump state final.
The Blue Ridge junior made sure that didn’t happen again this year. And then she earned herself a state medal.
Wike shared eighth place Saturday by clearing 5-13/4, giving the Knights their first state medal in girls’ track and field.
“It’s awesome,” Wike said. “I really needed this, because I came out last year and I did terrible. It feels really good to get a medal this year.”
Now, Wike can spend her senior season working toward climbing up the podium.
“I tied for eighth, so I want to try to get higher next year,” Wike said. “I was close to 5-3 this year, so (I’m clearing) 5-4 next year.”
COLIN LIKAS