CHAMPAIGN — With games on the line against both Miami and Maryland, the ball was in the hands of one of two Illinois guards. Ayo Dosunmu and Andres Feliz got the chance for the potential game winners.
A third late game option has materialized. Kofi Cockburn, who earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honor Monday when he shared it with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, only had part of the equation going for him early in his debut season.
The 7-foot, 285-pound center could finish around the rim and still does to the tune of a team-best 58.5 percent overall shooting among the Illinois regulars in addition to hauling rebounds and protecting the rim unlike any Illini since the school’s all-time leading shot blocker, Nnanna Egwu, last played in 2015.
Free throw shooting, though, held Cockburn back through his first five games.
He connected at just below a 50 percent clip. While he got to the line frequently during the Illini’s 83-71 win at Grand Canyon on Nov. 8, making just 7 of 13 free throws against the Antelopes didn’t help his cause.
Neither did some similar struggles against Nicholls State, Hawaii and The Citadel in slightly more limited opportunities at the line.
“At the beginning, I guess I was kind of timid going to the free throw line,” Cockburn said. “I never really played in front of that crowd before. It just took me a while to adjust to it and get comfortable.”
Since?
Well, Cockburn is the epitome of dependable. Particularly for a player his size. He went 5 of 6 at the free throw line in Saturday’s 69-55 victory against Old Dominion. That put Cockburn at 28 of 32 from the line in his last six games and pushed his season free throw production to 68.2 percent.
Cockburn’s improvement at the line can be traced back to the work he’s put in outside of Illinois’ regular practice. Illinois coach Underwood said Cockburn regularly spends extra time in the gym with assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Stephen Gentry.
A steadier-at-the-line Cockburn means Underwood is comfortable running offense through his big man late in close games.
“That becomes a very viable option,” Underwood said. “Now you want to run offense to him in late-game situations and know that he’s going to step up there and make it. I’m really proud of him. He’s working and now he’s put in enough time he’s gained a lot of confidence.”
The confidence will come in handy this Saturday when Cockburn plays in his first Braggin’ Rights game. Illinois (8-3) and Missouri (6-4) tangle at noon at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with Illinois trying to avoid a two-game losing streak in the rivalry series against the Tigers.
Cockburn, averaging 15.4 points and 10.5 rebounds, will go up against someone his size in Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri’s 6-10, 260-pound junior center. Tilmon, a former Illinois signee from East St. Louis, is averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds this season, but is a 57.1 percent shooter from the free throw line, making 20 of 35.
Some behind-the-scenes support from his teammates has helped Cockburn’s confidence in practice. He got another dose at the free line late in the closing minutes of the Michigan game from Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
“You’ve got guys like Giorgi and Ayo, they push me in practice to make sure I’m on the line every day shooting free throws and getting extra free throws up,” Cockburn said. “That’s basically it — putting up more shots — and my guys giving me confidence.”