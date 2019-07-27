College basketball needed to do something. The old summer recruiting model had serious flaws.
How to fix the free for all?
When in doubt, take control.
Which is exactly what the NCAA is attempting with its brand-new College Basketball Academy.
You probably realize by now that Illinois is one of four Academy hosts.
Grand Canyon, Houston and UConn are also hosting academies.
Games are being played at State Farm Center, Ubben and the ARC. Through Sunday. That might explain bigger crowds at local fast-food joints. Hey, that means more business for C-U. And hopefully there are some newspaper readers among the players and their families.
Games at State Farm Center are open to the public. During the first two days, the fans didn’t take advantage of free basketball. Other than the kids on the court and the parents watching nearby, the arena was mostly empty.
Which is perfect for me. I love gyms all the time. Even better when there is open space and air conditioning.
Before State Farm Center added AC, the venue was much less friendly during in the summer. But on Tuesday afternoon, it was chilly inside. I needed a jacket.
The folks in charge of the event are doing what they can to make it appealing. There are concessions for sale. Free parking. Honestly, you can’t beat the price or the facility.
Work in progress
Privately, college coaches are whining about the new setup.
Former Illinois coach John Groce made a good point Tuesday morning: Don’t judge the Academy based on the first day. Or the first year.
It needs time to grow. It couldn’t be perfect in the first year.
The key is to get more of a buy-in from the top prospects.
Some solid players are at the Illinois site. Some will go on to good careers at all levels.
But the skill level isn’t elite. That needs to happen in the future.
To be clear, the NCAA isn’t going to punt the Academy after one year.
The organization did a smart thing right off the bat, picking well-known basketball coaches to help run it.
Former Rutgers coach Gary Waters worked at State Farm Center and was available to the media. Others helping out at the four sites include Tim Miles (ex-Nebraska coach), Steve Lavin (former coach at UCLA and St. John’s), Pete Gillen (previous stops at Xavier, Virginia and Providence) and Ernie Kent (ex-coach at Oregon and Washington State).
At the big summer AAU events of the past, you couldn’t walk 5 feet without running into a big-time coach. All wearing their school-colored golf shirts, Mike Krzyzewski, Bill Self, Roy Williams and John Calipari wanted to be seen.
The Academy doesn’t have the same gawking factor. There’s much less rubber necking.
On Wednesday, Illinois coach Brad Underwood, Indiana’s Archie Miller, Iowa’s Fran McCaffery and Northwestern’s Chris Collins were among the familiar faces in the crowd.
A suggestion
The NCAA needs to decide the direction for the Academy. Does it care about having big crowds? I can help with that.
Load up the host schools with area favorites. Imagine if Dee Brown had played one summer at the Champaign camp. Or Ayo Dosunmu. Or Kofi Cockburn.
The crowds would soar. Even in the sleepy summer when many of us go on vacation.
Credit the NCAA with doing a fine job of getting the word out about the Academy.
Dave Worlock, NCAA director of media coordination and statistics, was more than willing to help.
The sites might rotate. Give other Midwest schools a chance to host. The Big Ten has a bunch of facilities in need of July events.
The NCAA has solicited bids for 2020 and is in the early stages of the process, Worlock said. The first-year schools are able to host again if they put in bids.
So if the Academy comes back to Champaign in the distant future, give it a chance.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-351-5233 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.