MONTICELLO — Dalton Glynn needed to perform a pair of turns at the far end of Unit 4 Pool during last Saturday’s Champaign Central Sectional 100-yard breaststroke race.
Beyond those maneuvers aiding his final time, Glynn experienced another benefit from briefly touching that wall.
“I would do my turns and would have my teammates in my face telling me to ‘Go, go, go,’” Glynn said. “It definitely helped. Underwater I was thinking, ‘This is really important. You’ve got to pick it up. You’ve got to go.’”
So Glynn went.
The Monticello senior finished with a time of 58.69 seconds. While it landed him behind Uni High senior Jake Regenwetter (57.88), his second-place finish surpassed the IHSA automatic state-qualifying standard of 59.35 in the event.
In under than one minute, Glynn had given the Sages their first-ever boys’ state swimming berth.
“It was such a relief to see that I had gotten the cut,” Glynn said. “The whole race just felt super smooth and great, and I was feeling pretty confident throughout the whole thing.”
Glynn next will compete in the IHSA state meet, set to begin Friday at FMC Natatorium in Westmont. The swimming preliminaries will start at 3:30 p.m., and Glynn would advance to Saturday’s finals with a top-12 effort in the first round.
He logged the 23rd-best sectional time of 42 state qualifiers, just 1.25 seconds behind the No. 12 time.
But just making it to this stage means Glynn has achieved a goal he set between his freshman and sophomore swim seasons — before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States.
“The biggest thing would be the mindset of wanting to get better every day and pushing myself to do that,” said Glynn, who’s been swimming since he was 5 years old. “It just kind of kept getting reinforced when I’d go to meets and do better and improve my times.”
Glynn was one of just two Monticello swimmers during his freshman year. The Sages don’t have a pool at their school, so Glynn trains with the YMCA-based Champaign Heat program with the likes of Regenwetter, Uni High senior Andrew Lin and Champaign Central junior Nolan Miller.
That quartet was part of 10 area state-qualifying performances at last week’s sectional.
“It’s helped tremendously,” Glynn said of his involvement with the Heat, “having all the great coaches and the teammates there to help push me to where I need to be. It’s a great environment to grow and become better at swimming.”
But Glynn also steadily has been joined by more fellow Sages in the pool. Monticello boasted seven athletes this season under first-year coach Katie Fulton, the mother of sophomore team member Alaric Fulton.
“It’s great. I’m glad more people are getting into it,” Glynn said. “I hope they see in it what I see in it and how great it is for you. I’m proud of all the guys on my team and what they’ve done.”
Katie Fulton has high praise for Glynn and his swimming abilities.
“Dalton is the epitome of swimmer and speed and exceptionality in the sport,” Fulton said. “(Qualifying for state) was his dream, and he had worked really hard in the 2020 season to get to state and the pandemic hit. ... So it was heartbreaking for him.”
Glynn was determined to create a different legacy within Monticello athletics.
The Sages boast numerous accomplishments across a host of sports. The dearth of a pool and individuals wanting to swim competitively, though, has kept Monticello from making any lasting effect in swimming and diving.
“I hope that our athletic director (Dan Sheehan) can use that to kickstart more of an interest in the swim team,” Glynn said, “and keep it going.”
Glynn reached a critical moment on Feb. 5, racing for the Heat in Wisconsin. At this meet, Glynn posted a 100 breaststroke outcome better than the IHSA’s state-qualifying standard.
“He texted me right away from Wisconsin, ‘I did it. I can do this. This is going to happen,’” Fulton said. “We were just overjoyed for him. He was able to hit it a couple times last week in practices (too).”
Delivering an equal or superior performance in a win-or-go-home atmosphere still left Glynn feeling nervous before the sectional.
“Oh, 100 percent,” he said. “My first event (the 100 freestyle), I think my nerves got the better of me. ... My coach from the Heat, Will Barker, I talked to him and he helped me calm my nerves tremendously.”
Glynn also was part of a 200 medley relay unit with freshman Jacob Perry, Alaric Fulton and junior Haiden Mast and a 200 freestyle relay tandem with Mast, Fulton and freshman Connor Kuntz.
Before he could participate in any of those sectional races, however, he needed to ingest a sufficient meal.
So Glynn, the team’s captain and only senior, invited the other Sages to his home for an 8 a.m. breakfast.
“The Glynn family had pancakes and French toast and bacon and fruit. ... Dalton is very specific about his nutrition on meet days,” Katie Fulton said. “I picked him up (later) to take him to sectionals early ... and he was a ball of nerves.”
Fulton said Glynn altered one of his typical pre-meet rituals. Instead of listening to high-tempo tunes to pump himself up, Glenn turned to “classical music.”
“So he could have that stamina to get through the whole meet,” Fulton explained. “He went into the last section of events ready to go.”
Glynn told himself if he stuck with his friend Regenwetter for the duration of the 100 breaststroke race, he’d have a good shot to reach his state goal.
“I knew Jake would be right next to me and push me to get there,” Glynn said. “So that made me feel a lot more confident.”
Glynn’s confidence was rewarded, much to the delight of individuals wearing both Monticello purple and gold and folks supporting other schools.
“We were at the end of the pool, all seven of us and quite a few of his Heat friends as well. He had lots of friends from Uni and Central and Centennial also at the end of the lane screaming, down on our hands and knees at the edge of the pool,” Fulton said. “That half a second or two seconds while we’re turning and peeking up at the (video) board were anxiety-ridden. It was very exciting.”
Glynn has more meets on deck with his Heat pals. He hopes his relay quartet with Regenwetter, Lin and Miller can garner a top-three finish in the YMCA national tournament’s 400 medley field.
But this week will mark the end of Glynn’s time as a swimmer with the Sages. And cement him as a pioneer in Monticello sports history.
“I’m just treating it like any other big meet,” Glynn said. “I’ve been to this pool a couple times before for big meets, and I don’t see why this one has to be any different. I’m going to go up there, swim fast, do my best and have a good time.”