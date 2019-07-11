INDIANAPOLIS, IN- Sunday, May 12, 2019: DJ Steward 2020 #21 of MeanStreets 17U pushes the ball at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) session 2 at Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, IN. NOTE TO USER: Mandatory Copyright Notice: Photo by Jon Lopez / Jon Lopez CreativeINDIANAPOLIS, IN- Sunday, May 12, 2019: DJ Steward 2020 #21 of MeanStreets 17U pushes the ball at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) session 2 at Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield, IN. NOTE TO USER: Mandatory Copyright Notice: Photo by Jon Lopez / Jon Lopez Creative