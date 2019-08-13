Contributor Troy Gentle catches up on how former local standouts are faring in their professional careers:
MAJOR LEAGUES
OF Kevin Kiermaier, ex-Parkland, Rays
Kiermaier is contributing to the Rays’ drive to the playoffs, going 8 for 20 in his last five games with an on-base percentage of .429 and .650 slugging percentage.
RHP Tanner Roark, ex-Illini, Athletics
Although he took the loss last Saturday in Chicago, Roark made a solid start, throwing 6 2 / 3 innings and allowing just three runs and six hits while striking out seven.
RHP Nick Wittgren, ex-Parkland, Indians
How valuable has the ex-Cobra been for the Indians? Wittgren has given up just six hits and two walks while striking out 17 of the 53 hitters he has faced in high-leverage situations.
MINOR LEAGUES
Class AAA
RHP Dan Winkler, ex-Parkland, Sacramento (Giants)
The right-hander picked up a hold in his first appearance for the River Cats last Wednesday, then threw 11 / 3 scoreless innings two days later against Memphis.
Class AA
RHP Joey Gerber, ex-Illini, Arkansas (Mariners)
Gerber had a rough eighth inning Sunday, giving up back-to-back home runs against Springfield en route to a 7-3 loss.
LHP Tyler Jay, ex-Illini, Chattanooga (Reds)
Chattanooga used Jay twice in middle relief last week. The lefty responded by throwing 4 2 / 3 scoreless innings, dropping his ERA in a Lookouts uniform to 3.27.
RHP James Naile, ex-Parkland, Midland (Athletics)
Two starts by Naile resulted in two losses last week. He gave up five runs in six innings to Amarillo last Tuesday and four to Corpus Christi on Sunday.
C Chuckie Robinson, ex-Danville, Corpus Christi (Astros)
Robinson picked up five hits, including two doubles, in five starts last week.
RHP Cody Sedlock, ex-Illini, Bowie (Orioles)
Making the start in the second game of a doubleheader last Saturday, Sedlock lasted 2 2 / 3 innings, walking four and giving up a homer against Richmond.
Class A
INF Pat McInerney, ex-Illini, Carolina (Brewers)
McInerney went 4 for 6 in doubleheader last Thursday. He is hitting .333 with a .981 OPS in August.
OF Bren Spillane, ex-Illini, Dayton (Reds)
Spillane remained on the seven-day disabled list as of Monday.
LHP Andy Fisher, ex-Illini, Dayton (Reds)
A day after earning Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month honors, Fisher recorded just one out while giving up four runs in a loss to Fort Wayne.
RHP Jeff Lindgren, ex-Centennial, Jupiter (Marlins)
Lindgren extended his scoreless inning streak with the Hammerheads to 16 2 / 3 innings for the season by holding both Palm Beach and Fort Myers without a single tally.
OF Zac Taylor, ex-Illini, Myrtle Beach (Cubs)
Taylor played just three games for South Bend before being promoted yet again. He’s off to a slow start with the Pelicans though, managing just one hit in his first 13 at-bats.
OF Doran Turchin, ex-Illini, Delmarva (Orioles)
It’s not an exaggeration to say Turchin is struggling at the plate in August. The ex-Illini has just one single while striking out nine times in 23 at-bats.
Class A Short-Season
OF Joe Aeilts, ex-Champaign Central, Boise (Rockies)
It was a good week for Aeilts. He was named to the Northwest League All-Star team, then drove in four while producing five hits in 13 at-bats over the weekend.
C Jordyn Muffley, ex-Parkland, Hudson Valley (Rays)
Muffley hit his first home run of the season in Hudson Valley’s 13-3 victory over the Tri-City ValleyCats last Saturday.
INF Ben Troike, ex-Illini, Hudson Valley (Rays)
The good news for Troike is his batting average in August is 52 points better than it was in July. The bad news is that he hit .136 last month.
Rookie
LHP Sam Ballard, ex-Parkland, AZL Padres 1
In his only appearance last week, Ballard earned his first professional win, striking out the side in the third inning against the AZL Mariners.
RHP Alec Barger, ex-Champaign Central, Danville (Braves)
Barger gave up two runs in five innings and did not figure in the decision last Tuesday as Danville lost to Bristol.
RHP Tanner Gordon, ex-Champaign Central, Danville (Braves)
Six of the seven outs Gordon recorded in a 7-3 loss to Burlington came via the strikeout. On the season, Gordon has struck out 29 in 18 1 / 3 innings.
INF Michael Massey, ex-Illini, Burlington (Royals)
The Burlington second baseman raised his season average to .270 with three hits in his two appearances last week.
RHP Luke Shilling, ex-Illini, AZL White Sox
Shilling is on the 60-day disabled list.
RHP Brady Schanuel, ex-Parkland, Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
Schanuel whiffed seven and scattered two hits in three innings pitched during his only appearance last week. The right-hander is currently fifth in the Pioneer League with 55 strikeouts.
RHP Quinten Sefcik, ex-Illini, Greenville (Reds)
Sefcik is still on the restricted list.
INF Jake Snider, ex-Champaign Central, Bristol (Pirates)
Snider extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single this past Sunday against Bluefield. He is 10 for 26 with a .529 OBP over the span and entered the week hitting .306 on the season.
RHP Cyrillo Watson, ex-Illini, AZL Dodgers Mota (Dodgers)
Watson surrendered his first professional home run in a Dodgers blowout win over the AZL Athletics Gold.
Jack Yalowitz, ex-Illini, Grand Junction (Rockies)
The Great Falls Voyagers held Yalowitz hitless in nine at-bats over the weekend, dropping his slash line to .186/.273/.289.
INDEPENDENT
American Association
LHP Tyler Anderson, ex-Parkland, Lincoln
Eight of the 15 Winnipeg hitters Anderson faced last Tuesday reached base as the big right-hander gave up six runs in 1 2 / 3 innings.
JAPAN
Nippon Professional Baseball Organization
RHP Spencer Patton, ex-Parkland, Yokohama DeNA Baystars
The Baystars did not use Patton last week.