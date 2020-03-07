Going out in style
CHAMPAIGN — The Hilton Garden Inn banquet room was stuffed early Friday afternoon for the final Illini Rebounders luncheon.
The orange and blue-clad fans came out to honor the Illinois seniors: Andres Feliz, Kipper Nichols, Samson Oladimeji and Tyler Underwood.
“You get a group of seniors together and you always get sentimental,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “You remember the good times, the bad times, the fun times and the times that will stick with you.”
According to the latest projections, the current seniors are NCAA tournament-bound. The previous six senior classes missed the Big Dance. The team is 20-10 going into Sunday’s finale against Iowa. A year ago, Illinois lost a school-record 21 games.
“A big part of what has helped us turn this program is the character of each and every one of them,” Underwood said. “It doesn’t matter whether you’ve played 28 minutes a game or whether you’re a walk-on and part of it every day. There are bonds that connect you. This group in particular will be one that I always remember because they went through the really hard stuff here. It wasn’t easy.
“All these seniors have a big piece of where we’re at today in terms of being relevant in the last week of the season, playing for a championship.”
The coaches like the seniors’s toughness, persistence, grit and commitment.
“Each of these young men have been a part of something pretty special,” Underwood said. “I’m very proud of this senior group.”
Feliz’s parents Teresa and Rodolfo came to C-U on Wednesday and attended Friday’s luncheon.
The transfer from Northwest Florida State is in his second and final season with the Illini.
“It’s been a really good two years for me,” he said. “I wish I could have four more.”
“So do I,” shouted Underwood.
The players were asked for their favorite moment as an Illini.
“I’ll go with Ayo (Dosunmu’s) game-winner against Michigan this year,” Underwood said. “But ask me that in a few weeks and I hope to have a different answer.”‘Selfless, dedicated, loyal’Besides the players, the Illini senior managers were celebrated Friday.
Head manager Patrick Bittle spoke for the group.
“Being a manager is not your typical college experience,” Bittle said. “But the coaches allowing us to be around is something I’ll treasure for a very long time.”
Bittle introduced the rest: Derek Anderson, Maddie Meinhold, Robbie Nardini and Macklin Snyder.
Underwood is a fan of them all.
“If you are ever looking to hire, go right there,” said Underwood, pointing to the managers. “Selfless, dedicated, loyal.
“Little sleep and a lot of work. Not a lot of acccolades, but very much a big, big part of everything that we do in terms of our successes.”
‘Something that I missed’
Meinhold provides a local connection among the managers. She was a three-sport athlete at Tuscola, competing in basketball, softball and golf.
When she first arrived at Illinois, Meinhold had no plans to work with the men’s basketball team. But ...
“I played sports all through high school and I quickly realized it was something that I missed,” she said. “I missed being part of the competetitiveness.”
She talked to Tuscola native and then-manager Blake Woodard, who encouraged her to apply.
In August 2017, she was hired.
“It has definitely been a great opportunity for me,” she said.
Meinhold started out working with video. She had other duties, too.
“I’ll do whatever they need me to do,” Meinhold said. “It’s like having a full-time job while going to school. But it makes the days go by fast.”
Meinhold has enjoyed her time with the players.
“The guys are awesome,” she said. “They are fun to be around. They have a lot of personality, which makes the office fun.”
Meinhold is a lifetime Illinois fan, She regularly attended Illini football and basketball games with her family.
“Oh, yeah,” Meinhold said.
When she graduated from Tuscola, her fifth-grade teacher at East Prairie Middle School, Carmen Morgan, gave Meinhold a letter she wrote back in the day.
It read: “I’m in fifth grade, I’ll go the University of Illlinois for college.’
“Fifth-grade me knew what was I going to do before I did,”
‘Blossomed from the experience’
When Maddie Meinhold first considered helping the team, her parents Stephanie and Tim had some questions.
“I was a little bit hesistant from the standpoint that is is big-time Division I sports,” Tim Meinhold said. “I said ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do, men’s basketball?’ One thing about Maddie, since she was a little, little girl, is she is not afraid to fail. She is willing to try anything. When she puts her mind to something, it’s going to happen.”
It has been positive experience for Maddie and her family.
“We’re all in,” Tim Meinhold said. “We’re huge fans and Maddie has just blossomed from the experience.”
“It’s been a pleasure,” Stephanie Meinhold said. “They’re treated her very well and she’s made the most of it.”
This semester, Maddie Meinhold landed a full-time internship with Maui Jim. The job, which includes plenty of travel, has limited her chance to be with the basketball team.
Meinhold, who turns 22 later this month, is a recreation, sports and tourism major.
She wants to work to sports after college. Law school is also a possibility.
“Not sure if I want to represent athletes, but maybe just teams in general,” Maddie Meinhold said. “If not, then community outreach within college and professional sports.”
Meinhold’s basketball coach at Tuscola, Tim Kohlbecker, expects big things from her.
“She will have a fabulous future,” Kohlbecker said.
News-Gazette